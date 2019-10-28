Eastern Iowa Community College is offering seven hands-on cooking classes in November.
- All Things Cauliflower shows you how to use this versatile vegetable in place of many carbs in your diet. Learn how to make recipes that are both healthy and delicious! Class will be 1-4 p.m. November 12 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 8493. Cost $49.
- Cheesecakes and Custards teaches the theory, preparation and decoration of cheesecakes and custards. You will receive hands-on experience baking cheesecakes/custards as well as learn how to make whipped cream, fruit fillings and sauces to use as décor. Recipes include New York style cheesecake, chocolate cheesecake and crème caramel. Class will be 6-9 p.m. November 13 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 7885. Cost $49.
- Machine Shed Cookbook shows you how to prepare this popular Iowa restaurant’s most beloved dishes. You will enjoy cooking some of Chef Jeff Grunder’s favorite recipes with him. Class will be 6-9 p.m. November 13 in the MCC Wilton Center, 1215 Cypress St., Wilton. Class ID 8045. Cost $49.
- Gifts from Your Kitchen shows you how to make personalized homemade gifts your friends and family will love. Learn how to make items like cookies in a jar, ice cream toppings, candy bark and more. Class will be held 6-9 p.m. November 14 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Cass ID 7998. Cost $49.
- Air Fryer teaches you how to use this popular kitchen appliance to make fast, easy and mouth-watering meals. Learn the basic of the air fryer for all types of food. Class will be held 6-9 p.m. November 18 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 8011. Cost $49.
- Cut-Out Frosted Sugar Cookies shares tips and tricks to making your own cut-out sugar cookies. Learn how to make royal icing, butter cream and rolled fondant. Class will be 6-9 p.m. November 20 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 8006. Cost $49.
- Twelve Days of Cookies helps you prepare for the Holiday baking season by showing you how make two batches of cookie dough that can be used to make 12 different kind of cookies! Class will be 6-9 p.m. November 25 in the college’s West Davenport Center, 2950 N. Fairmount St. Class ID 8000. Cost $49.
To register, call the college’s Registration Center at 563-441-4100 or 1-888-336-3907.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.