Eat more fruits and vegetables with the help of your local farmers market

The variety of produce found at farmers market can range from family favorite fruits to unfamiliar vegetables, especially when considering what is in season. Yet, despite the health benefits of eating a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, unfamiliar foods can get passed over when consumers don’t know how to prepare or cook with them.

“A rutabaga, daikon radish, or delicata squash can be intimidating if you don’t know how to use them," says Jenna Smith, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator. "Farmers markets, CSA boxes (community supported agriculture) or farm stands are the perfect places to pick up new produce and experiment with different recipes.”

Knowing what foods are in season can help consumers plan their meals around farmers market shopping while they enjoy the benefits of additional fruits and vegetables in their diets.

Events in the series include:

What to Expect at Farmers Markets on June 16

Preserve Like a Pro on July 21

Storing Your Bountiful Harvest on Aug. 18

Register online at go.illinois.edu/EatFreshEatLocal.

