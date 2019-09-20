From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Echoes from Riverside will be hosted by Moline Parks and Recreation Department at Riverside Cemetery, 3300 5th Ave., Moline. Take a leisurely stroll back in time and visit with Moline’s early citizens, portrayed by Quad-City actors in costume. The theme is “Unsung City Leaders.” Performers will highlight a variety of contribution by women in the history of Moline, including business owners and suffragettes. Proceeds will help sustain and support Moline cemeteries. For more information, call 309-524-2435. The tour, which is about 90 minutes long, includes some uphill and uneven terrain. The first tour leaves at 1 p.m., with tours every 15 minutes. The last tour will leave at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, with ages 12 and younger admitted free.

