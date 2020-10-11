Ed McCliment was a University of Iowa physics professor

The shootings began in a room on the third floor of Van Allen Hall, next door to Ed’s office. But, in what may have been a life-saving decision, Ed had gone home earlier that afternoon, back to Hickory Trail for lunch.

Daughter Lisa Cassidy lived in California at the time, and heard reports on NPR about a shooting in the physics department at the University of Iowa.

“I started panicking and shaking," she said. "I couldn’t even remember my parents’ home number."

When she finally got through, she was screaming in fear. Was her father OK? Yes, Genie assured her, he's fine.

"The world would have been very different if he had gone that day,” Lisa said.

But Ed would have nearly three more decades to offer the world.

As the houses on Hickory Trail bloomed to 10 or so, no one bothered to install a fence — simply not needed when you have neighbors like Ed and Genie, whose “killer deviled eggs” (as Genie called them) were a local favorite.