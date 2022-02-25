Hi, I am in foster care, please email tbrandt@hssc.us to schedule a time to meet me at the shelter! View on PetFinder
At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in D…
A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.
Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate the Moline teen died from a traumatic blunt head injury.
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
The fundraiser is set for 1-5 p.m. Feb. 20 at the The Iconic Event & Reception Venue.
Nikiforov, who spent three seasons in the Quad-Cities, leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place…
When Dan Bush had an office on 3rd Street in downtown Davenport, he and others in the office would often joke they should take a shot every ti…
Scott County residents, including parents and teachers, say they're concerned about legislation advancing the Iowa Legislature they worry will…
A troubled Davenport apartment complex has failed another inspection as new management works with a new buyer with plans to completely renovat…
