Edith Elida Anderson loved practical jokes

But “she woke every morning with an eternal smile … loving life and everything around her," her obituary reads.

After graduating from high school and junior college, Edith married Darwin Anderson and started a family, which would eventually grow to include two sons and a daughter, and a home in Coralville.

Theirs was “a typical '50s household,” Gary said.

When Edith wasn’t working as an assistant librarian at ACT, she was handling the family’s finances and running their home, Gary said. A coupon clipper, Edith poured over receipts and pinched pennies to help the family save money.

“I think about that every time I go to Hy-Vee and they ask, ‘Do you want your receipt?'” Gary said with a laugh. “I think, ‘My mom would kill me if I didn’t bring this receipt home.’

"That sort of sticks in your mind from generation to generation.”

As a child, Chris saw his grandparents regularly, often going over to their house to chat, put together crafts or play cards — “probably gin rummy,” he said.

“They even were part of my best friends’ group all the way up through high school,” he said.