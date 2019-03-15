Welcome to the first edition of the Quad-City Times Insight magazine, a quarterly business journal for regional decision-makers.
Inspired by the strength of the local economy, and the leaders who shape it, we’re launching Insight as a go-to source for in-depth journalism on the Quad-City business community. The name wasn’t picked by accident: We aim to deliver business and economic Insight you’ll find in no other media, unearthed by Times journalists with scores of years of combined experience covering our community.
We’re also tapping local economic experts, with columns in each edition designed to give you the practical advice you need to keep your business growing. And that’s really the heart of Insight’s mission – after the last page, you’ll walk away smarter, and with real-life takeaways to use in your own work environment.
In that spirit, this inaugural edition features Quad-City companies who’ve cracked some of the obstacles shared by every business, whether that’s retaining a high-quality workforce or making their companies environmentally sustainable. They’re sharing their secrets.
In this and future editions, you’ll also find stats and data that drill down into what’s driving our economy, advice from local CEOs who’ve found success, and solutions-oriented stories aimed at elevating the entire local business community.
We’re guided by an advisory board of some of the top CEOs in the Quad-Cities, who’ll help focus our journalism on the most urgent stories and issues. This unique partnership also plays to the spirit we’re hoping to reflect in Insight: When we work from a shared set of facts – together – our businesses and communities all stand to benefit.
Again, welcome to Insight. We hope you enjoy.
