Editorial: A chance to help

Mental health has worsened. The list goes on.

However, there are ways we all can help. Charitable organizations around the Quad-Cities are reaching out to help those in need, and they need us.

One of the major charitable organizations in our community is United Way Quad Cities. The United Way has set a goal of $7.5 million for its annual community campaign, up from the $7.1 million raised last year, and officials told us the other day they haven’t yet met this year's goal even though they are trying to do so by the end of the month.

We hope Quad-Citians will be generous in helping out.

Over the last year, United Way has assisted about 100 organizations and 62,000 people. The non-profit reaches into all facets of the community, but it also has made special efforts in the area of equity, and to have an impact on health care disparities, family well-being and education.

"Our students have been isolated, put in positions where their educational journey has been totally altered," said Jabari Woods, associate director of human resources and equity at the Davenport School District and a tri-chair of the United Way's annual community campaign.

Devoting resources to helping these students is vital.