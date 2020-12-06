Editorial: A terrible toll

The staggering loss of life at the state-run veterans home at LaSalle, Ill., should horrify us all. As of late last week, 31 residents had lost their lives due to COVID-19 at the facility. That’s a quarter of the entire 121-person population of the home.

In addition to the fatalities, the vast majority of the residents at the facility, about 90 miles east of the Quad-Cities, have tested positive in the outbreak that began in early November.

Nearly 100 workers at the home have also tested positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen fatal outbreaks at senior centers and other congregate living arrangements around the country, some that also involve stunning loss of life. This one, however, hits so close to home. It should not be lost in the wave of bad headlines that the coronavirus has wrought.

We are stunned at the rapid escalation in the fatalities at the home. On Nov. 11, administrators reported seven people had died. It has grown at a frightening pace since then.

Investigations already are taking place. And site visits by state and federal authorities last month have found flaws at the home, including a lack of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and some staffers' failure to wear masks properly.