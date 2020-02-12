Editorial: An impossible burden

"We don’t think voting eligibility should come with a price,” Daniel Zeno, of the ACLU of Iowa, said, according to Iowa Public Radio.

Reynolds has previously said that she does not want to do anything that would make it more difficult than it already is for people with felony convictions to regain voting rights.

This legislation would clearly do that. The governor currently has the right to restore voting rights, and the process in her office only involves ensuring that people seeking restoration of rights be on a repayment plan.

We believe that is a more realistic policy.

The governor is walking a fine line here. We and others have encouraged her, while waiting on the constitutional amendment, to enter an executive order to restore rights while this process plays out. Tom Vilsack signed such an order when he was governor.

So far, Reynolds has declined.

It seems clear the governor is keeping her options open in this legislative process.

A spokesman for Reynolds said this of the Senate's bill: "The governor is interested in finding a solution to advance the constitutional amendment through the Iowa State Senate and appreciates Senator Dawson's work on this legislation."