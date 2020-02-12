Editorial: An impossible burden

When the state of Kentucky restored voting rights to people with felony convictions in December, that left Iowa all alone – the only state in the nation that permanently disenfranchises people with such convictions.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is trying to change that. Reynolds has proposed a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to people with felony convictions who have done their time. About 60,000 Iowans would be affected by such a change.
Reynolds has movingly spoke about Iowa as a place where "if you’ve made mistakes, you can find a second chance."
Before it can get done, however, the state Legislature must pass measures in two separate sessions and voters must approve.
We believe the voters are on board. Unfortunately, this redemptive message is finding a hardened heart in the Legislature.
A Republican-controlled Senate panel this week advanced a bill that would demand that before felons can regain the right to vote they must fully repay restitution to victims. The bill was introduced by Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs.
We believe that people who are released after serving time for felony convictions need to repay victims the court-ordered restitution. But the idea that they are permanently disenfranchised until they do so in full simply ignores reality.
As Gazette reporter Rod Boshart wrote in an article published in these pages last year:
"Researchers in the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ criminal and juvenile justice planning division studied 75,735 cases involving all criminal restitution payments over an eight-year period ending in fiscal 2017. They found that only about 14 percent of the $166.8 million court-imposed restitution for 29,798 offenders convicted of felonies was paid."
The truth is that reintegrating people with felony convictions is difficult, not least because it is hard for them to find employment. The Msssachussetts-based Prison Policy Initiative reports that 27% of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed. That is 10 times Iowa's current jobless rate of 2.7%.
There are surely ways to improve that figure, and to make sure that the victims of crime are prioritized over the repayment of court fines and fees. (A report last year by the Justice Center at the Council of State Governments issued several recommendations related to this.)
What we fail to see, however, is how taking away a person's right to vote would further this goal.
We believe this kind of disenfranchisement further alienates people with felony convictions from re-entering society. Tying restoration of voting rights to paying restitution would also create a two-track system, favoring those with higher incomes.
"We don’t think voting eligibility should come with a price,” Daniel Zeno, of the ACLU of Iowa, said, according to Iowa Public Radio.
Reynolds has previously said that she does not want to do anything that would make it more difficult than it already is for people with felony convictions to regain voting rights.
This legislation would clearly do that. The governor currently has the right to restore voting rights, and the process in her office only involves ensuring that people seeking restoration of rights be on a repayment plan.
We believe that is a more realistic policy.
The governor is walking a fine line here. We and others have encouraged her, while waiting on the constitutional amendment, to enter an executive order to restore rights while this process plays out. Tom Vilsack signed such an order when he was governor.
So far, Reynolds has declined.
It seems clear the governor is keeping her options open in this legislative process.
A spokesman for Reynolds said this of the Senate's bill: "The governor is interested in finding a solution to advance the constitutional amendment through the Iowa State Senate and appreciates Senator Dawson's work on this legislation."
We believe Iowans ought to be given the chance to vote their values, to say to the rest of the country that it will not be the only state in the nation to stop those who have made a mistake, even serious ones, from ever participating in a fundamental aspect of our democracy.
People with felony convictions don't expunge their debt once they leave prison, but the road to redemption shouldn't be so heavy that reaching the finish line is made impossible.