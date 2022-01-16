Editorial: An opportunity to reassess Juvenile Detention Center plans

A week ago, the federal government published final rules for how Covid relief money could be spent by local and state governments, and the news wasn’t good for Scott County.
Supervisors have been planning to tap $7.25 million of their share of the federal funds to help pay for expansion of the Juvenile Detention Center. After closely examining the rules, though, it seems to us they won’t be able to do that.
As we read these rules, there are all sorts of warning signs that spending Covid funds to build bigger correctional facilities, even ones with improved ventilation systems, won’t be allowed.
The preliminary set of rules, while vague, did seem more permissive. But these new rules are stricter. And that seems like a good idea. After all, let’s remember why Congress approved this money in the first place. It was to fight the effects of the pandemic. Which is why these new rules say money spent "to respond to public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic must be related and reasonably proportional to a harm caused or exacerbated by the pandemic …" And when it comes to spending Covid money on capital expenditures, the rules say, "construction of new congregate facilities … would generally not be a proportional response to mitigate or prevent COVID-19, because such construction is generally expected to be more costly than alternative approaches or capital expenditures that may be equally or more effective in decreasing spread of the disease."
Wordy, but to put it bluntly: If the idea is to limit the spread of Covid, it doesn’t make sense to build a larger congregate facility.
Last we checked, county officials said they were still studying the finalized rules. But we’d be surprised if they came to the conclusion they could still use the money.
We don’t think they should try. Instead, supervisors should take a step back and reassess this process.
As we’ve seen, there is a large part of the public against the plans to expand the current 18-bed facility to 40 beds.
The critics argue the money is better spent on prevention programs; that the projected juvenile population doesn’t warrant a larger facility and that, because of inequities in Iowa’s juvenile justice system, Black and brown people stand to be hurt the most. On the latter point, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen last month ordered a review of the state’s juvenile justice system, including examining the system’s racial and gender disparities. (There is good reason. A report last year by the Washington,-D.C.-based Sentencing Project said that Black youth in Iowa are nearly nine times as likely as their white peers to be committed to detention centers, residential treatment centers, group homes and youth prisons. That’s one of the worst records in the country, according to the Sentencing Project, and Scott County appears to be driving much of the statewide disparity, according to local, state and national civil rights and juvenile justice leaders.)
We believe there need to be changes at the Juvenile Detention Center, which is clearly outdated. But we also believe there are better ways to go about this; that some of the critics’ concerns should be meaningfully addressed. We also are not convinced the size of the facility is warranted. Our preference would be for a more modest detention center than the one envisioned.
Most of all, we believe the public needs a greater say in this decision. In the past, Scott County would go to the public for permission to sell bonds to build expanded correctional facilities. And only a year ago, Scott County seemed to be on that track. Then came the federal Covid funding and talk of a referendum disappeared.
It’s possible the county could still finance this expanded facility without the Covid funds or a bond referendum. But even if it could be done, we don’t think it would be wise.
We think it’s time to ask the public what it wants.
We don’t come to this conclusion easily. For the most part, we elect supervisors to make day-to-day decisions, and we understand there is a federal requirement that juveniles be moved out of adult jails. Even though a referendum may necessitate greater short-term costs, the amount of controversy this has generated and, more importantly, the potential long term impact of an enlarged Juvenile Detention Center demand greater accountability.