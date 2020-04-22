Editorial: Be more open about nursing home cases

By now, many of us know about the nursing home in New Jersey, where dozens of residents have died of COVID-19. The facility became national news after a tip led police to find 17 residents had died of the disease and were being stored in a small morgue there.
Since then, the incident has become a symbol for how some long-term care facilities have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.
Across the country, nursing homes have been hot spots for COVID-19, which, according to reports Tuesday, has killed more than 41,000 people in the United States. ABC News reported on Sunday that more than 7,300 deaths have come at nursing homes.
So it’s certainly understandable the angst that many families have about their loved ones inside these facilities, where there is great risk but, unfortunately, little ability to visit.
In New Jersey and other states, families have complained they haven’t been able to get information, let alone access. The news outlet NJ.com reported on the experience of one woman, whose mother had contracted COVID-19. "Nobody calls you back," the woman said.
Another family member told ABC News, "I call and they ring, ring, ring and they transfer, transfer, transfer."
We don’t intend to suggest that this is the common experience, of course. But it does point to the anxiety and frustration some families are feeling.
Somebody must be listening. On Sunday, the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services beefed up requirements on long-term care facilities so that families and others with a right to know must be told within 12 hours of a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Unfortunately, it has taken too long to get to this point.
We also believe there is more that could be done.
Illinois took a good step in this direction over the weekend when it released a list of every nursing home in the state where there were cases of COVID-19, and where there were COVID-19-related deaths. That included facilities in Rock Island County.
Initially, the state did not do so.
The Chicago Tribune reported Sunday that 1,860 of the state’s cases were tied to nursing homes, along with 286 deaths, or nearly a quarter of the COVID-19 deaths statewide.
Other states also are beginning to open up about nursing home infections, including California and Florida. New Jersey also released a list of nursing homes on Monday.
In Iowa, about half the deaths from COVID-19 have been at nursing homes. State officials say they work with facilities in which there is even one case, and that they notify residents and staff at those places. However, they are only identifying to the public nursing homes where there have been outbreaks, which they define as three cases or more. As of Tuesday, that amounted to 10 facilities. The state is not releasing to the public a full list of nursing homes where there are cases.
It was clear early on that some of the people most at risk from this pandemic were the elderly. It is one of the reasons why there have been such urgent appeals that we sacrifice our daily routines — so we can better protect those who are most vulnerable and who have given so much to this country.
Access to long-term care facilities has necessarily been restricted during this pandemic for fear that somebody might take the coronavirus into a nursing home. But that has left many families scrambling to find out what's happening in places where the virus has been shown to travel quickly and, in some cases, with devastating effect.
The federal government took the right step in requiring that nursing homes notify family and others when someone tests positive. This is the right thing to do. But it also is not an infallible method of making sure that all who should be notified will be. There was a report in this newspaper about family members of somebody testing positive at a local nursing home who did not believe there was proper notification, even as another person with a relative there said they were notified.
It is our hope that officials at every level, whether in the public or private sector, be as aggressive and transparent as possible to keep families and the public apprised of what is happening with those who are among the most at risk in this pandemic.
