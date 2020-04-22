Editorial: Be more open about nursing home cases

It was clear early on that some of the people most at risk from this pandemic were the elderly. It is one of the reasons why there have been such urgent appeals that we sacrifice our daily routines — so we can better protect those who are most vulnerable and who have given so much to this country.

Access to long-term care facilities has necessarily been restricted during this pandemic for fear that somebody might take the coronavirus into a nursing home. But that has left many families scrambling to find out what's happening in places where the virus has been shown to travel quickly and, in some cases, with devastating effect.

The federal government took the right step in requiring that nursing homes notify family and others when someone tests positive. This is the right thing to do. But it also is not an infallible method of making sure that all who should be notified will be. There was a report in this newspaper about family members of somebody testing positive at a local nursing home who did not believe there was proper notification, even as another person with a relative there said they were notified.

It is our hope that officials at every level, whether in the public or private sector, be as aggressive and transparent as possible to keep families and the public apprised of what is happening with those who are among the most at risk in this pandemic.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0