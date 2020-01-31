Editorial: Call witnesses

It's a staple of American politics for politicians to run against an out-of-touch Washington, D.C., pledging to bring "good old (insert state name here) common sense" to the capital.

So what to make of a Senate that's on the cusp of refusing to hear witnesses in the biggest trial this country has had in years?

Most of us living in the real world — the one not immersed in 24/7 political combat, where principles shift with the needs of political parties — can't fathom a trial that doesn't include hearing from people with relevant testimony.

When prosecutors take a case to court, they call witnesses, who are examined and cross-examined. That's the way trials work.

Former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton has firsthand knowledge of President Trump's actions on Ukraine. Furthermore, he's written a book in which he reportedly has said the president tied aid to Ukraine to an investigation into the Bidens.

True? False?

It seems to us those sitting in judgment, members of the U.S. Senate, would want to get those answers.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Otherwise, what is a trial for?

For weeks, Democrats have pushed for Bolton to be called.