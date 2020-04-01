Editorial: Census day is when we count

The coronavirus pandemic has reminded all Americans just how much our lives are intertwined; how our fortunes and futures our bound up in each other. We are keeping our distance and limiting human contact in an effort to slow the spread of a disease that threatens to cause havoc.
It’s not a life-saving endeavor, but this also marks a significant day when Americans band together in a different way. It’s Census Day.
Every 10 years, we as a nation endeavor to get an accurate count of our population as of April 1. The count is vital to distributing political power as well as federal funds.
We can think of no better time, when we as a country are facing the COVID-19 threat, that we once again remember to take part in this civic duty.
So far, millions have already done so. In March, the Census Bureau mailed reminders to people to participate. The Census Bureau says that, as of Sunday, 34.7% of households nationwide had responded online, by phone or by mail.
We’re doing a bit better locally, with 40% responding in Rock Island County and 42.7% in Scott County. But in some parts of these two counties, responses have fallen far short of those marks. In Davenport, there are areas, mainly in the central city, where fewer than a quarter of the households have filled out their forms. There also are spots in downtown Rock Island and Moline, among others in the Quad-Cities, where response rates also are lagging.
These areas are typically hard to count, so there have been plans in place to reach out to these neighborhoods.
April 1 was to be a big day to roll out and highlight these efforts. However, the stay-at-home and social-distancing measures have stifled many of the initiatives.
Marion Meginnis, the 3rd Ward alderwoman in Davenport who is chair of the city’s Complete Count Committee, said there were plans to distribute 20,000 door hangers at the end of March to encourage those who hadn’t responded to do so.
Dave Geenen, executive director of the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, which has been a local leader in the Census effort, told us about a whole range of events that had been planned.
Now, he said, more reliance is being placed on non-profits and pastors to get the message out.
It's vital that the people of the Quad-Cities respond to the Census. Geenen, who also is a Rock Island alderman, tells us that it's especially difficult to get an accurate count of kids under 5 year old. "Kids live in complex living situations," he said. Getting a full and accurate count of these children is important in making sure they get their share of federal funding for nutrition and education.
It’s anybody’s guess how the Census, like so many aspects of our daily lives, will be affected by the pandemic. The Census Bureau, for example, has suspended field operations through April 15. Still, we believe that in this storm of uncertainty, finding normalcy in any way we can is a lifeline — and filling out your Census form is a way to provide a little sense of order.
Filling out a government form isn't the first thing we’d think of to accomplish this, but it is a duty we share as a community. It also is a legal obligation, and it is fundamental to fair political representation in this country. The drawing of political boundaries – from Congress to the state legislature to your city council – is based on this information.
Meginnis told us she is hopeful the Census Bureau will adjust its timeline to ensure enough time is available to count everybody. She also is hopeful that people who are at home because of the coronavirus don’t forget this part of their civic responsibility as they are meeting their obligation to socially distance themselves from others.
We were struck by a pithy piece of advice that Meginnis offered to us that connected the two. We would echo it. She said, "Keep your distance, and do your Census."
