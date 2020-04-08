Editorial: Congress, be prepared

It won’t be long before we hear more laments like John Maxwell’s.
"Our revenue is going down and just how much revenue we will lose, we have no way of knowing," Maxwell, a Scott County supervisor, said the other day.
Scott County, of course, isn’t the only local government watching its revenues sink. The self-induced coma into which much of our economy has been placed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a massive loss of jobs. Meanwhile, many businesses have shut their doors.
The loss of economic activity has meant sales tax revenue, an important part of the income stream for local governments, is taking a big hit. In Scott County alone, officials estimate a loss of nearly $700,000 in local sales tax revenue through the end of June.
Taking into account other losses, the general fund, the county’s main operating account, is projected to lose $1.6 million.
The county does have cash reserves, but that $1.6 million hit is just through June.
Maxwell’s worry about the unknown future is one we share. The impact this pandemic will have on the economy is among this country's biggest uncertainties. What we do know, or believe we know, is scary enough. The Congressional Budget Office is predicting a 7% decline in GDP for the second quarter, or if were to be sustained over a year, 28%. It predicts the unemployment rate will go over 10%; other government and private forecasters are predicting the jobless rate will go even higher.
Congress and the White House have approved a $2.2 trillion aid package that is aimed at helping the people who have lost their jobs and the businesses that have been affected.
There also is money for state and local governments. Iowa is expected to get $1.25 billion; Illinois, about $5 billion. There also is some block grant funding for local governments. But the federal aid package’s main piece earmarked for state and local governments is meant to directly compensate them for COVID-19-related expenses.
This makes sense, but as the economic fallout deepens, local governments are seeing their budgets endangered as their revenues fall. So far, there is no help being provided for those losses. And not all governments have the kind of reserves that Scott County does. As we know, Rock Island County (not to mention Illinois’ state government) faces critical financial challenges.
Local governments provide much-needed services in many of our communities, such as police and fire protection and road maintenance. As revenues drop, there is a danger those will be cut. In addition, local governments are important economic drivers.
News reports over the last day or so say that congressional leaders and the White House are talking about yet another coronavirus-related aid package.
This is welcome news. During the 2008 crisis, the federal government sought to aid a fragile economy, but it took its foot off the gas too soon. We don’t want to see that happen again.
We know this financial crisis is not the same as 2008, when the problems stemmed from the financial and housing markets. This economic downturn is self-imposed and due to a public health crisis. We hope economists who forecast a "V-shaped" recovery are right; that when the crisis is past, we can quickly crank back up our economy. But we worry that the future is not so clear cut.
That being the case, federal officials should also consider helping local governments as they continue to provide assistance to workers and businesses hit hard by the pandemic. They should not be short-sighted in this effort.
In the aftermath of the Great Recession, the Quad-City economy struggled for a long time even as other parts of the country were quicker to regain the jobs they lost. The jobless rate here looked low, but much of that was due to a shrinking labor force, as people stopped looking for work. The labor force locally has begun to get back to historical levels, but we don't want to see a retreat.
There will be a day when the public health crisis is over. We hope that day is soon. We also hope the economic shock we’ve endured in order to fight it won’t last long. But if it does, Congress must be prepared to act.
