Editorial: Congress must stop Texas abortion law

Clearly there will be more attacks on Roe v. Wade and one of them is likely to stick. Also ominously looming on the horizon is Mississippi’s request to let a 15-week abortion ban stand, which the Supreme Court has agreed to hear. There is almost no way that the court can uphold that ban without gutting Roe. Congress can no longer sit on the sidelines.

“The venue for protection has shifted significantly to the Congress and the administration,” said Nancy Northup, chief executive of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which has pushed for the Women’s Health Protection Act and is one of the groups that filed a lawsuit against the Texas law.

At the moment, the bill stands a better chance of passing in the House than it does in the Senate. But there’s good reason to put it to a vote in Congress: We get to see which of the people’s representatives are willing to support a woman’s constitutional right to seek an abortion — and, perhaps more importantly, which do not.

Polls have consistently indicated that almost 60% of American adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. It’s time for members of Congress to stand up for women’s rights and stop the harassment, the legal wrangling, the chipping away at the Roe vs. Wade decision — all of which has kept women in numerous states from exercising control over their own bodies.

