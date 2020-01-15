Editorial: Disappointment at Hope Creek

Would you sell your house for a third of the list price?

We don’t know too many who would. But if the reports we’re getting are accurate, that’s all the financially ailing Hope Creek Care Center could fetch from an Illinois-based chain.

Aperion Care Inc. has reportedly offered $6 million to buy the Hope Creek facility from Rock Island County – which would be far less than the $19 million the county-hired brokers recommended as the listing price.

How can this be? How could these two numbers be so far apart? It was only last September that Marcus & Millichap, the broker, recommended the $19 million price and spoke highly of the 140,000-square-foot facility in East Moline.

"This is very well-designed and I think it will be very attractive to a buyer,” said Ray Giannini, the brokerage’s senior marketing director.

This editorial board has supported a sale of the facility with the hope that it would go to a future owner who would not only offer an attractive price, but also some guarantee of quality care for the residents there.

