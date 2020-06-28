Editorial: Fix this nightmare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Steel Dam on the Rock River in Milan has taken too many lives. It is time, finally, to fix the problem.

The most recent fatalities at the dam occurred just two weeks ago when two people fishing couldn't get their boat started. The boat started drifting and they just couldn't stop before being captured by the dam, according to Tony Petriekis, a conservation officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

He called it "a nightmare."

This is a nightmare that has happened far too often. Two years ago, it was a 5-year-old girl who died. News reports have also cited fatalities in 2007, 2008 and 2013. The story is a familiar one: People often don't realize the dam is there and end up getting sucked in and trapped by the churn of the waters. In 2014, two men were pulled under the water and only survived by clinging to a tree branch.

A number of steps have been taken over the years to try to warn boaters about the dam, from signage to buoys. But in too many cases, they aren't enough. The buoys can't even be deployed when the water gets too high, as it was two weeks ago.

These low-head dams, as they are called, have long been recognized for their danger. And in many cases, their reason for existence has long since lapsed.