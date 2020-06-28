Editorial: Fix this nightmare

The Steel Dam on the Rock River in Milan has taken too many lives. It is time, finally, to fix the problem.
The most recent fatalities at the dam occurred just two weeks ago when two people fishing couldn't get their boat started. The boat started drifting and they just couldn't stop before being captured by the dam, according to Tony Petriekis, a conservation officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
He called it "a nightmare."
This is a nightmare that has happened far too often. Two years ago, it was a 5-year-old girl who died. News reports have also cited fatalities in 2007, 2008 and 2013. The story is a familiar one: People often don't realize the dam is there and end up getting sucked in and trapped by the churn of the waters. In 2014, two men were pulled under the water and only survived by clinging to a tree branch.
A number of steps have been taken over the years to try to warn boaters about the dam, from signage to buoys. But in too many cases, they aren't enough. The buoys can't even be deployed when the water gets too high, as it was two weeks ago.
These low-head dams, as they are called, have long been recognized for their danger. And in many cases, their reason for existence has long since lapsed.
In this case, the hydroelectric plant that this dam services isn't even in operation. The City of Rock Island, which owns the plant, has also been looking to rid itself of the operation rather than invest in the capital upgrades it would take to make it operational. (The dam itself is owned by the state of Illinois, which leases it to the city.)
Rock Island officials tell us somebody at the DNR informed them in May that the agency was interested in taking out the dam. The contact was apparently in response to the city's interest in offloading the plant, which loses about $250,000 a year.
We're not sure how high a priority this is at the DNR. In response to our inquiry, the agency sent us a statement saying, in part, that it is "committed to working with the City of Rock Island to review all possible options for the Steel Dam and move forward in a way that best keeps people safe."
At the moment, it seems to us that removal of the dam is the best option, even though Rock Island officials tell us this could be five-to-seven year proposition given the regulations that must be followed. Because it involves a hydroelectric dam, there would likely be federal involvement, too.
We'd like to think this could move faster, but we also know there are alternatives to removal that could accomplish the same purpose of neutering the threat.
Iowa Rivers Revival, a Des Moines-based organization, published a book in 2016 with a list of ways that some of the dams in that state have been removed or their hazards mitigated. The organization said that 163 people had lost their lives to low-head dams in Iowa since 1900.
Among the options: Reducing the height of the dam or placing rocks and boulders on the downstream side of the dam in order to eliminate recirculating currents.
In Charles City and Elkader, low-head dams were actually turned into whitewater parks. The cost in those cases was $1 million and $390,000, respectively.
In Howard County, Iowa, the Vernon Springs Dam no longer has an 8-foot drop but 280 feet of pools and rapids after a 2010 conversion that cost about $313,000.
We are not engineers. We don't know the best way to deal with the threat this dam poses. We do know that, at present, it doesn't appear to be serving a useful purpose.
It seems that now is the time to make a change. But the only way it can be done is if our elected leaders make this a priority, to send the message that the status quo is no longer tolerable; to dedicate the funding that can, once and for all, fix this problem.
This won't get done, however, if people who are elected to office to work on our behalf just expect somebody else to take the lead. That means elected officials at the local, state and federal level need to step up, take the reins and follow through. And they need to start today.
