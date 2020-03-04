Editorial: Illinois votes will matter. Make them count

Frankly, we’d urge voters to be cautious before casting their ballots too soon. We know there are a lot of down-ballot candidates who matter in this election, and there is encouragement for people to vote early. But we believe the choice of a Democratic presidential nominee is the most consequential decision facing the country right now. Who that person is will be among the most important factors in determining whether or not Donald Trump gets four more years in the White House.

It's not clear who will still be running by then. A number of candidates already have dropped out, and there could be others who leave the race by March 17.

It's probably time that the field got smaller.

We endorsed Klobuchar before the Iowa caucuses, but we believe she did the right thing by dropping out of the race this week. We believe she would have made a very good president, but she no longer had a realistic path to the nomination. And by endorsing Joe Biden, she has backed the candidate who is probably the most attractive alternative to Sanders and an agenda that is to the left of where a lot of Americans, even some Democrats, are.

Unfortunately, the endorsements and other moves against Sanders are being billed as "the establishment" fighting to maintain itself. That somehow this is some sort of plot against the Vermont senator.