Editorial: Illinois votes will matter. Make them count

If we’ve learned one thing this primary season, it’s that things change.
As we write this, we don’t know the results of Super Tuesday, when 14 states and a U.S. territory were voting to award more than 1,300 delegates in the Democratic presidential primary. But we do know the ups and downs of what’s come before.
The Iowa caucuses, even with the messy reporting of the results, ended with Pete Buttigieg edging out Bernie Sanders in delegates; Sanders, though, got more total votes.
In New Hampshire and Nevada, wins by Sanders made him the clear front-runner.
Then came South Carolina.
Joe Biden, who many analysts thought was all but dead, won almost a majority of the votes, even in a crowded field. It was an impressive win that vaulted him back into the race. And over the last few days, Biden has won the endorsements of Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke, all of whom have dropped out.
Buttigieg and Klobuchar exited over the last few days.
We recount this history mostly to make this point: Illinoisans, who typically have little say in presidential primaries, now have a chance to weigh in heavily.
Illinois' primary is on March 17, though early voting already is already underway.
Frankly, we’d urge voters to be cautious before casting their ballots too soon. We know there are a lot of down-ballot candidates who matter in this election, and there is encouragement for people to vote early. But we believe the choice of a Democratic presidential nominee is the most consequential decision facing the country right now. Who that person is will be among the most important factors in determining whether or not Donald Trump gets four more years in the White House.
It's not clear who will still be running by then. A number of candidates already have dropped out, and there could be others who leave the race by March 17.
It's probably time that the field got smaller.
We endorsed Klobuchar before the Iowa caucuses, but we believe she did the right thing by dropping out of the race this week. We believe she would have made a very good president, but she no longer had a realistic path to the nomination. And by endorsing Joe Biden, she has backed the candidate who is probably the most attractive alternative to Sanders and an agenda that is to the left of where a lot of Americans, even some Democrats, are.
Unfortunately, the endorsements and other moves against Sanders are being billed as "the establishment" fighting to maintain itself. That somehow this is some sort of plot against the Vermont senator.
It’s not. Anybody who thinks that Buttigieg and Klobuchar — who clashed vigorously and personally during the campaign on issues and electability — are part of some monolithic power structure isn’t paying attention. Or is purposely seeking to mislead.
Instead, they are Democrats who honestly believe the agenda proposed by Joe Biden is closer to what most Americans want — and that it stands the best chance of winning in November against Trump.
We tend to be closer to Klobuchar's thinking. That's probably no surprise. We endorsed her, after all. As to how Biden's or Sanders' agenda will play in a general election, we frankly don't know. A general election is a different animal than a primary. And it's anybody's guess how events will affect the electorate over the next several months.
We do know this: Illinoisans, including those in the Quad-Cities, may well have a chance to have a significant bearing on this important choice. We hope that those who have not voted so far wait until they know who the choices are before they mark their ballots.
The Illinois primary is approaching, and the choice of a Democratic presidential nominee is the most consequential decision that voters will face.