Editorial: Iowa can do better

With less than a week before the Iowa caucuses, it's not surprising to hear people calling for an end to the Iowa caucuses. Or at least for an end to the privileged place the state occupies in the nomination calendar.

This isn't unusual. Critics of Iowa's leadoff role have been around for nearly as long as the modern caucuses themselves.

In some ways, we understand the arguments. Iowa is much older and whiter than the rest of the country. And, let's face it, the state has no inherent right to its spot in the calendar.

Iowa has benefited by its partnership with New Hampshire to guard their spots, as well as the inability of other states to come to an agreement on an alternative.

However, each caucus cycle leads us to wonder: Is this the last time that Iowa will be first?

We don't know the answer to that question, but one factor will be whether Iowa adequately improves access to the caucuses.

That pressure has largely come from within the Democratic Party, and the state party in Iowa has revised its rules to try to make it possible for more people to take part.