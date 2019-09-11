It wouldn’t be an official Iowa caucus season unless the state's first-in-the-nation tradition wasn't under some kind of threat.
Such is the case again this year, as the Democratic National Committee has rejected the state party's proposal to hold "virtual" caucuses by phone and online.
The proposal was added in order to meet the DNC’s requirement after the 2016 election cycle that caucus states become more accessible.
The Iowa Democratic Party has worked diligently to meet this goal, to make sure that the caucuses are accessible for people who have to work or have child care responsibilities at the time when the traditional caucuses are held.
The virtual caucuses were to be held in the week leading up to the main event on Feb. 3. However, an arm of the DNC had security concerns and formally rejected the plan last week.
That leaves state Democrats trying to come up with an alternative.
The DNC has indicated it is willing to waive the accessibility requirement this cycle, but we believe the party should still work as hard as it can to find an alternative. Widening participation is a worthy goal, and the DNC was right to encourage it in the first place.
The trick, of course, is to do this in a way that doesn’t make the caucuses look too much like a primary so that New Hampshire Secretary of State William Gardner feels threatened and moves that state's primary further up the calendar.
That would throw the whole nomination process into chaos, and the party doesn't want that. Nobody does.
Frankly, we think Gardner has always had far too much influence in the presidential nominating process, and Iowa Democrats would be wise not to let him get too far into their heads.
Caucuses, like primaries, should evolve to meet the expectations of the electorate. And just as primaries and general elections across the country have changed to incorporate the greater use of absentee balloting — moving away from the old rules that only allowed them when a person was out of town or couldn't physically show up — we see no reason some form of early or absentee voting shouldn't augment modern-day caucuses.
In a way, the wider use of absentee balloting in Iowa would distinguish the caucuses from the New Hampshire primary. There, the rules for absentee voting are pretty strict. In fact, just last week the state’s governor, Chris Sununu, a Republican, vetoed legislation to allow "no excuse" absentee voting.
We would note that Gardener is an opponent of liberalizing the use of absentee voting in the state.
Of course, with less than five months to go before the Feb. 3 caucuses, there isn’t an excess of time to figure these things out. And it's likely that a host of issues would have to be confronted with any alternative to the virtual caucus. (With absentee voting, would it have to be in person, and if so where? How would those absentees be figured into the final delegate calculation? One of the problems we had with the now-defunct virtual caucus plan was that votes cast at them could have been given less weight than the votes of people who took part in the traditional caucus.)
Any alternative also carries the risk it could create confusion, something that would give ammunition to those who already want to kill off the caucuses.
As we say, the state party is right to pursue ways to expand participation in the caucuses. We would just ask that it not let worries over New Hampshire and its longtime secretary of state figure too much into this calculation.
One of the reasons Iowa and New Hampshire have maintained their privileged spots in the nomination calendar over the past few decades has been a willingness to work together. But cooperation is a two-way street, and we don't think anybody would benefit from a calendar that is thrown into chaos.
We think this is something the Iowa Democratic Party and Mr. Gardner should both keep in mind.
