Editorial: It is up to all of us

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds got one thing right. It is up to us.
With the coronavirus rampaging across the country, this point is clear: It will require the actions of all of us to bring this pandemic under control.
We won't recite the coronavirus numbers here. We all know that it's bad and getting worse. More people are getting sick, more are going to the hospital — and dying.
They tend to be the most vulnerable among us — the poor, those already in ill health, older Americans.
We believe Quad-Citians want to reverse this trend. We care about people. It is evident in the help we give to charities and at church. It is evident in how we treat each other.
We can demonstrate that impulse by doing the things our doctors and public health experts tell us work.
We know pandemic fatigue is affecting all of us. It would be nice to just ignore it, but we can't.
The good news is that there is hope on the horizon. The makers of two vaccines have reported remarkably positive results and the first shots could be given by the end of the year. However, wider distribution is still a few months away. Which means we all must maintain our vigilance.
Unfortunately, Iowans aren't getting much help from their governor.
Reynolds ordered a (sort of) mask mandate Monday night, along with more business restrictions.
Of course, these steps come far too late. It was evident weeks ago that the numbers were moving rapidly in the wrong direction. Public health experts and hospital officials, doctors and nurses have all begged the governor to do something. Even the White House's coronavirus task force urged her to take action. She did not. But now, in the face of this raging fire, Reynolds has relented. But only so much.
The governor's mask "mandate" is too complicated.
The multiple exceptions are confusing. Consider this: The mandate applies only to people who are within 6 feet of another person who are not members of their household for 15 minutes or longer. (We can hear the excuses: 'Hey, I'm just running into the store for a loaf of bread and some milk. I don't need a mask for that.').
It also doesn't apply to schools.
Most national news organizations are giving headlines to the idea Reynolds has reversed herself. But inside Iowa, public health experts are bewildered at the ambiguities.
Experts have said it before: It's not just the act of requiring a mask that helps, but being clear about it — and selling the idea to the public. Reynolds continues to fail in that respect.
That said, we all have the power to deliver this message ourselves, as individuals and as a community.
We are only in mid-November, and we have several weeks of winter ahead of us. If these trends don't reverse, governors across the country (Reynolds included) may find themselves with no choice but to put in place the restrictions we saw during the spring. Worse, the infection numbers we're seeing now could get far, far worse.
Nobody wants this, but it takes all of us to prevent the conditions that could make it happen.
It's not just about masks. It's about staying out of crowds; even small gatherings are fueling this recent rise, experts say.
We are hopeful the restrictions Reynolds put in place will work, just as we hope that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new mitigation measures will help, too. We would note it was disappointing that Pritzker was non-commital Monday about whether he'd go out of state for Thanksgiving, even as officials are urging Illinoisans to forgo non-essential travel. (After taking some heat, the governor said Tuesday he would remain in Chicago with his son, while his wife and daughter will be in Florida.)
Some may believe this is a hopeless situation. We don't. We have seen some states flatten their curves with strategic, meaningful restrictions and a dedication by their residents to public health measures that work. New York was the epicenter of the coronavirus this past spring, but it is currently experiencing only a fraction the case rate as many other states, including Iowa. It's true the state is seeing a surge in cases, but it starts from a better place than many others.
If we can reverse the curve long enough to hold out for a vaccine, we can save lives. We believe that's what Quad-Citians want.
Governments can help fight this pandemic, but in the end, it truly is up to all of us to take the steps that will make a difference.
