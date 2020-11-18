Editorial: It is up to all of us

That said, we all have the power to deliver this message ourselves, as individuals and as a community.

We are only in mid-November, and we have several weeks of winter ahead of us. If these trends don't reverse, governors across the country (Reynolds included) may find themselves with no choice but to put in place the restrictions we saw during the spring. Worse, the infection numbers we're seeing now could get far, far worse.

Nobody wants this, but it takes all of us to prevent the conditions that could make it happen.

It's not just about masks. It's about staying out of crowds; even small gatherings are fueling this recent rise, experts say.

We are hopeful the restrictions Reynolds put in place will work, just as we hope that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's new mitigation measures will help, too. We would note it was disappointing that Pritzker was non-commital Monday about whether he'd go out of state for Thanksgiving, even as officials are urging Illinoisans to forgo non-essential travel. (After taking some heat, the governor said Tuesday he would remain in Chicago with his son, while his wife and daughter will be in Florida.)