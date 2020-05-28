Editorial: It's time to act

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to go back into session next week after leaving amid the coronavirus pandemic in March.

From what we've heard, it will be an abbreviated session, with the budget getting top priority.

That makes sense. There are a lot of challenges facing the state, not least the uncertain revenue picture. That uncertainty is why we have pushed for Washington, D.C., to think of state and local governments when considering future stimulus legislation.

At the same time, we hope lawmakers will also remember Gov. Kim Reynolds' call to amend the state's constitution to remove the stain that has fallen on Iowa as the last state in the nation to automatically prohibit from voting people with felony convictions.

It's easy to have lost track of this, given the coronavirus pandemic threatening Americans. But when lawmakers go back into session, they will face a short window to act. If a measure isn't passed, it will be 2024 before the people of Iowa get a chance to act on this question.

As it is, 2022 will be the earliest the issue can be put to a public vote. But, again, only if legislators act in the upcoming session.