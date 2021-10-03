Editorial: Keep Iowa's integrity

State legislators will make the final call, and worried about their own futures, we’re sure there are many who are tempted to roll the dice and ask for a second map.

That is their legal right, but we hope they don’t do that.

It's not unusual for lawmakers to be grouped within the same district. Every 10 years, we see a bunch of state legislators get thrown together. It causes a lot of hand-wringing, but it's practically unavoidable.

Besides, as House Speaker Pat Grassley (who also is grouped with a fellow Republican) said a week ago, political advantage shouldn’t be the deciding factor here. "It continues to be talked about," he said on the program "Iowa Press," 'Who is going to keep what majorities and who is thrown in together?' And I remind Iowans that that’s not really what you weigh the criteria on. You want to make sure that you’re keeping counties together, that there is equal representation."

That's the way it should be. And on that basis, these maps clearly succeed.

Iowans agree. Their comments submitted at virtual public hearings and online to the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission were overwhelmingly positive.