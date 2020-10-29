Editorial: Keep working toward a solution

Last week, the Bettendorf City Council voted unanimously to end agreements with the City of Riverdale for snow removal and engineering inspection services. It was just the latest turn of events stemming from a dispute over a connection in Riverdale between the Duck Creek bike path and the Mississippi River Trail.

In June, Riverdale installed a locked gate between Kensington Street and the Mississippi River Trail. That angered bicyclists, who say there's no other safe way to get from one trail to the other, because it involves busy State Street. Meanwhile, Riverdale residents who live along the street complain they have had to put up with disruptive behavior by trail users.

We don't pretend to fully understand what goes on in this neighborhood. Unless you live in a place, it's hard to see what happens on a daily basis. But we do see the value of peaceful neighborhoods — just as we also know the value, to cyclists and the community, of being able to go easily and safely from one path to the other.

What we wish is there could be an accommodation that would make everybody happy. That may not be possible. There have been talks already. And last week the issue landed in Scott County District Court.