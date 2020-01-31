Editorial: More due diligence needed

Rock Island County Board members will probably be asked to vote soon on a sale of Hope Creek Care Center.

Aperion Health Care, an Illinois-based nursing home chain, has offered $6 million to buy the county-owned, money-losing center that is home to about 145 people.

The $6 million offer is far less than the $19 million list price, but the other offers were even lower — $5 million and $5.5 million.

This would be a tough pill to swallow. It was made even less palatable by the reports last week in this newspaper that Aperion amassed about $367,000 in fines across its 34 Illinois facilities last year. That included a $50,000 fine after the body of a 64-year-old man with dementia was found in a river after he fled an Aperion facility. The same facility, in Forest Park, was also fined when a man recovering from surgery was found unconscious in a pool of blood. He died at a hospital less than an hour later.

This editorial board has long said the county needs to get out of the nursing home business. But we also believe the best cash offer shouldn't be the only consideration. The care of the residents, more than half on Medicaid, matters to us.

What our reporters found about Aperion is troubling.

