Editorial: More due diligence needed

Rock Island County Board members will probably be asked to vote soon on a sale of Hope Creek Care Center.
Aperion Health Care, an Illinois-based nursing home chain, has offered $6 million to buy the county-owned, money-losing center that is home to about 145 people.
The $6 million offer is far less than the $19 million list price, but the other offers were even lower — $5 million and $5.5 million.
This would be a tough pill to swallow. It was made even less palatable by the reports last week in this newspaper that Aperion amassed about $367,000 in fines across its 34 Illinois facilities last year. That included a $50,000 fine after the body of a 64-year-old man with dementia was found in a river after he fled an Aperion facility. The same facility, in Forest Park, was also fined when a man recovering from surgery was found unconscious in a pool of blood. He died at a hospital less than an hour later.
This editorial board has long said the county needs to get out of the nursing home business. But we also believe the best cash offer shouldn't be the only consideration. The care of the residents, more than half on Medicaid, matters to us.
What our reporters found about Aperion is troubling.
However, the county isn't factoring these findings into the equation.
Board Chairman Richard Brunk and County Administrator Jim Snider visited with us the other day, impressing upon us the need to sell the facility.
They have our support there. The county is losing $2 million a year running the home, and it needs to stop. And whoever ends up with the facility, the workforce needs to realize the cost structure there is unsustainable. But there are bidders other than Aperion.
There have been questions raised about some of the others. But one, Mosaic Healthcare, had no violations in 2019, according to the state. It offered just $500,000 less than Aperion.
We asked, why not consider Mosaic?
We got no good answers, just a warning about what would happen if the facility didn't sell.
We hope that board members will take a different tack. The county owes an obligation to the residents of Hope Creek, just as it does to county taxpayers.
In the end, the facility must be sold. But we believe the county hasn't yet fully done its duty.