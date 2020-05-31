Editorial: Next time, send a check

Americans waiting for their coronavirus stimulus payments to arrive should pay really close attention to their mail.

They aren't getting a check; instead, four million Americans are getting pre-paid debit cards. The cards are arriving in plain envelopes, and they don't look like they're from the government; instead, they come from Money Network Cardholder Services. (That's the company managing the debit cards. Ever heard of it?)

All across the country, people are confused, wondering whether this is legit.

In Iowa, the attorney general's office says it has received dozens of calls. ”Many people thought these cards were a scam or a solicitation, and they tossed them in the trash,” said Lynn Hicks, a spokesman.

Law enforcement agencies in New York and Massachusetts have reportedly had to assure people the cards are legitimate. Other states also are busy fielding questions.