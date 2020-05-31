Editorial: Next time, send a check

Americans waiting for their coronavirus stimulus payments to arrive should pay really close attention to their mail.
They aren't getting a check; instead, four million Americans are getting pre-paid debit cards. The cards are arriving in plain envelopes, and they don't look like they're from the government; instead, they come from Money Network Cardholder Services. (That's the company managing the debit cards. Ever heard of it?)
All across the country, people are confused, wondering whether this is legit.
In Iowa, the attorney general's office says it has received dozens of calls. ”Many people thought these cards were a scam or a solicitation, and they tossed them in the trash,” said Lynn Hicks, a spokesman.
Law enforcement agencies in New York and Massachusetts have reportedly had to assure people the cards are legitimate. Other states also are busy fielding questions.
The debit cards are going to people who did not have direct deposit information on file with the government. The cards, rather than checks, are being sent because the Treasury Department has a limited capacity to process checks and wants to get the money out to people quickly, according to congressional officials. (Of course, Congress approved the payments two months ago, so we've already passed quick).
Still, it's important that people know this is not a scam. This is money from the government.
People with questions can go to www.eipcard.com to get more information. But even that is perplexing. The web site says the first time a card is lost or stolen, it can be replaced for free. But a letter we saw accompanying the debit card says otherwise. It says there's a $7.50 replacement fee. If people want expedited replacements, they have to pay a $17.50 fee. (Which also seems to work against the idea of quick delivery of funds).
It's not unusual to see snags when trying to distribute money to lots of people quickly, but there are lessons the government can learn from this. One suggestion: The Treasury Department should increase its check-writing capacity. Another: Clearly put the department's name on the envelope so people know it's their government sending them money, not someone trying to scam them out of it.
