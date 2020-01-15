Editorial: One last appeal

The holidays have passed, and many of us have turned our attention to the days ahead.

It's only natural. But we have one last piece of holiday business we would like to suggest:

It's not too late to donate to the Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund.

This is the 112th year for the campaign, and we know there have been a lot of generous donors so far this season.

Still, the campaign is a bit short of its $50,000 fundraising goal, and we'd like it to get over the top.

As of Tuesday, the total donations for the season stood at $38,484.

This money, your generosity, has done a lot of good.

The money has helped with travel expenses for a family whose child is fighting leukemia; it's helped another person with badly-needed car repairs. The donations also were a great help to a man with a disability, so he could take part in community activities along with his friends.

There are so many others who have received help, too; so many others who are waiting for help. So, before you completely put the holidays away, we request that you open your hearts again.