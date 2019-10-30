Next week, Davenport voters will go to the polls to elect a mayor and 10 members of the city council.
Throughout this election season we've heard candidates weigh in on our riverfront, flooding, infrastructure, crime and economic development.
Last month, we gave our opinion on most of the contested races. Since then, we've interviewed the remaining candidates and taken what we've learned since the primary in the other contests to offer our recommendations for the candidates we believe are best suited to lead City Hall, and our community, into the future.
Mayor
On Nov. 5, voters face a choice between two aldermen running for mayor: Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Rita Rawson, 5th Ward.
Matson, who has been on the city council for 12 years, brings an impressive resume and commitment to this community. He is a teacher and spent 20-plus years in the Army. He is disciplined, and he approaches public safety from a common-sense perspective. Matson also says he would serve as a bridge between the city administration and the public, which is needed.
However, we believe Rita Rawson is the best choice for the job. Rawson, a financial adviser, has impressed us with her knowledge and experience, both on the city council and in the community. Before coming to the council, she also was a neighborhood organizer. Since being elected, she has demonstrated a deep understanding of the budget and finance — and she is committed and thoughtful about regional and neighborhood development. She has a solid understanding of the flooding and riverfront challenges we face, and we believe she could lead our community to new heights.
The two at-large aldermen, Kyle Gripp and J.J. Condon do not face opponents; neither do Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, and Maria Dickmann, 2nd ward.
That brings us to the contested ward races:
3rd Ward
In this contest, we endorse Alderwoman Marion Meginnis. She is facing Phil Armer, who works in construction management.
In our interview, Armer focused on infrastructure and the need to deal with youth crime. Meginnis also spoke to these needs, and she won us over with her energy and vision. Her orientation toward historic preservation and neighborhoods, coupled with a plan to expand downtown progress further west, makes her the right choice.
4th Ward
In this race, longtime Alderman Ray Ambrose, 4th Ward, is facing Jeffrey Bass, a general manager for a construction supply business.
Bass is the best choice. His background in business impressed us. He's also called for more attention for the West Locust Street business corridor, along with better coordination with the school district to make our neighborhoods stronger and safer, both solid approaches to this ward's needs.
We respect Ambrose's 22 years on the council, but we believe it is time for a new voice and perspective.
5th Ward
In this race, Matthew Dohrmann, a young accounting professional at Deere & Co., is facing Kristi Miller, who’s worked in the banking and mortgage industry.
We liked Miller’s emphasis on tackling troublesome rental properties and her financial background. But our endorsement goes to Dohrmann, who wants to sell this city to 20-somethings, a segment of the population Davenport needs. Having lived in several Midwest states, he talks knowledgeably about how to attract this demographic by improving neighborhoods and incentivizing high-demand job creation. We believe his perspective would fit well on the council.
6th Ward
In this race, Ben Jobgen, a physical therapist, is running against incumbent Alderman Rich Clewell.
Jobgen was solid in our interview with him, but our preference is for Clewell. He takes a nuanced and thoughtful approach to a whole range of issues. He understands how to balance the ward's rapidly changing complexion, and that he not only is a ward representative but part of a larger city council. We believe he is a good listener, and he seeks to build consensus.
7th Ward
This was a tough call, but we believe Patrick Peacock is the best choice for this seat. He is running against Alexandra Dermody.
We found a lot to like about Dermody. She, too, wants to keep young people in the city and is in touch with the thinking of many in that generation. However, Peacock brings a more varied resume to this job. He was born and raised in Chicago and spent 20 years in the military. He has a degree in agricultural business economics, and since coming to this area he has immersed himself in our community. Peacock says the city has an image problem, which he wants to change by working on a longer-term strategic vision.
8th Ward
In this race, Judith Lee, who runs an environmental consulting company, offers extensive experience working with all levels of government. She has a broad knowledge of our community, and among her priorities, is pushing for stricter enforcement of city rules to ensure livable neighborhoods, a position that suits this ward.
However, we support Dirk Hillard in this contest. A machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal, he has solid priorities, too, such as improving infrastructure, tackling crime with strong youth outreach and focusing on creating attractions to make Davenport a more enticing place. Hillard, who is deaf, also says he would seek to create an office to advocate for people with disabilities. We believe this would be a valuable perspective at City Hall.
