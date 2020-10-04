Editorial: Our picks

Beginning on Monday, the editorial board of this newspaper will make endorsements on a range of political races this fall.

Over the past several weeks, we have interviewed local, state and federal candidates. We have studied their public statements, their records and sought clarity on various issues.

We don’t make these endorsements in order to tell people how to vote. Our readers can make their own decisions. We know that. Instead, after sitting down with nearly all the candidates, what we are doing is telling our readers the opinion of this newspaper’s editorial board, forged among members who have different views but try to reach consensus on what is best for our community.

Through the week, we will offer our choices for the Scott County Board of Supervisors and the county sheriff. We will also make endorsements in local Iowa and Illinois legislative races, the contest for Rock Island County State's Attorney and other questions on the Illinois ballot.

In addition, we will offer our endorsements in the U.S. House and Senate races, and for the presidency.

These are not easy decisions, and we make them knowing you have your own opinions about these subjects. Believe us, we know. We get your letters and read them closely.

We look forward to offering you our thoughts on the issues and the candidates, and we look forward to your feedback.

