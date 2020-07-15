Editorial: Please, do the smart thing

In Texas, officials in Corpus Christi acted to limit access to its beaches (the area is a magnet for tourists from around the state), as well institute a face mask order. And while the cases and hospitalizations appear to have slowed the last few days, they remain much higher than they were.

The expert guidance on slowing the spread of this disease is clear: Social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face masks. It’s the same request that the leaders of our local health systems made on Tuesday.

"We really need the community’s help. We really need help. What we need people to do is social distance and wear masks,” said Doug Cropper, the CEO at Genesis Health System, said. "This has proven to be effective."

We were glad to see Monday that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted a video encouraging people to wear face masks, too. In the video, she said, "COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backward."

It’s too bad this message hasn’t been as clearly and forcefully communicated in Iowa. Even if the state doesn’t have the mandates Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker put in place, it could have done a much better of job of sending the message that this pandemic is still upon us.