Editorial: Please, do the smart thing

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in the Quad-Cities, the chief executives of this area’s two largest hospitals were remarkably blunt on Tuesday: The trends we’re seeing, especially in Scott County, are troubling.
Not only are the number of COVID-19 cases climbing, but hospitalizations are increasing, positive test rates for people with respiratory symptoms are going up dramatically. Intensive care units are filling up, as the hospitals also try to deal with other healthcare emergencies.
Across the country, we have seen where the pandemic has hit like a tidal wave, where emergency rooms are overwhelmed. First, it was the east coast. Now, Florida and Texas are struggling to cope.
We don’t want to see that here.
Consider the Texas city of Corpus Christi. In late June, Nueces County, where Corpus Christi is located, had 1,000 cases. On Monday, that figure had jumped to 6,400. The per capita infection rate even exceeded that of hard-hit Houston.
The other metrics are just as bad. Hospitalizations soared from 17 on June 21 to 170 on July 1. A week later, it was over 300. On July 1, nine people had died of COVID-19 in Nueces County; on July 13, the number was 58.
In the Quad-Cities, the number of deaths has remained relatively stable. But, as you can see, that can change quickly.
In Texas, officials in Corpus Christi acted to limit access to its beaches (the area is a magnet for tourists from around the state), as well institute a face mask order. And while the cases and hospitalizations appear to have slowed the last few days, they remain much higher than they were.
The expert guidance on slowing the spread of this disease is clear: Social distancing, hand-washing and wearing face masks. It’s the same request that the leaders of our local health systems made on Tuesday.
"We really need the community’s help. We really need help. What we need people to do is social distance and wear masks,” said Doug Cropper, the CEO at Genesis Health System, said. "This has proven to be effective."
We were glad to see Monday that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds posted a video encouraging people to wear face masks, too. In the video, she said, "COVID-19 is far from over, and I don’t want to go backward."
It’s too bad this message hasn’t been as clearly and forcefully communicated in Iowa. Even if the state doesn’t have the mandates Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker put in place, it could have done a much better of job of sending the message that this pandemic is still upon us.
What’s happened in the breach is that local officials, like the Muscatine mayor, have taken it upon themselves to step up – even as they are told by state officials that local mandates contravene the law.
That said, we hope all Iowans – all Quad-Citians – will listen to the governor; that they will listen to our health care providers. Incorporating a mask along with other common sense steps (keeping your distance and frequently washing your hands) is not a political statement; it’s a declaration that you love your neighbor.
Consider this: Each day when we get into our cars, we are protected by a number of safety measures to mitigate damage in the event of an accident. Seat belts, air bags, etc. And this in a country that experiences about 100 traffic deaths per day on average.
The number of COVID-19 deaths was four times that number on Monday, a figure that is climbing rapidly. In fact, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state of Texas alone exceeded the average number of nationwide traffic deaths on several days last week.
This might explain why the conservative governor in Texas has changed course and issued a mandatory face mask order.
It’s time to drain this debate of its political weight and do the smart thing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!