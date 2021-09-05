Editorial: Reform the unemployment system

Few times in our history has the country’s unemployment insurance system played such an important role as it has during this pandemic.
As jobless rates leapt to alarming heights last year, Americans turned to their government for help like never before. And it responded. Bloomberg estimates that 49 million people, or 30% of the American workforce, got some kind of unemployment assistance this year and last.
Yet, the pandemic also revealed that this country’s unemployment insurance system is badly in need of reform.
Begun during the Depression, the system that is supposed to be a backstop for people who lose their jobs is suited for another age. It is time that elected leaders and policymakers prepare it for the future.
The problems are many:
The world of work has vastly changed from what was then a system largely tailored to an industrial economy. That has left a lot of people who aren’t covered by today's system. But who should be covered? That is a key question in a world that has seen workers less tethered to employers than they were when this system was conceived.
Illinois does better than the nationwide average when it comes to covering the unemployed, but still just 37% of those who are unemployed in the state get benefits, according to the New York Times.
In addition, the level of benefits is outdated, with payments replacing just a third of prior wages; and each state varies in how much it pays out.
The system is a hybrid of federal and state governments. And because it is mostly implemented by states, we see widely varying policies, even as the federal government, with its larger purse, has repeatedly been called upon in emergencies.
Then there is the outdated and inefficient IT apparatus that saw millions of people struggle in order to get their applications processed, not to mention the lengthy waits people had to endure to get help, if they got callbacks at all. It’s true the unprecedented onslaught of applications played a big role in this, but even months afterward, people in Illinois were still waiting a long time for help.
Then, there were the overpayments. The GAO says that between April 2020 and March 2021, about $13 billion in overpayments were made, about 2% of the total. About $1.3 billion of those overpayments were considered fraud, according to the Wall Street Journal.
For years, advocates for workers – and even business-oriented groups – have recognized the need to reform this system.
Depending on the group that’s calling for it, the elements of reform are many and complicated; whether it’s increasing benefits to help low-paid workers or deciding how to classify workers in order to determine eligibility, a true reform will require bipartisan compromise.
Still, it seems to us that on this Labor Day weekend, as we recognize the American worker, it is past time for members of Congress, working with the states, to dedicate themselves to the task. The nation’s unemployment system during this pandemic has been a lifeline. And we certainly hope we never see an occasion that it will be as taxed as it has been the past year and a half. Still, this emergency has demonstrated the system’s weakness. Congress stepped in and providing the funding needed to keep workers afloat during the pandemic. Now, it needs to lead the way in reforming the system so it’s retooled for the future.