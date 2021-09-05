Editorial: Reform the unemployment system

Still, it seems to us that on this Labor Day weekend, as we recognize the American worker, it is past time for members of Congress, working with the states, to dedicate themselves to the task. The nation’s unemployment system during this pandemic has been a lifeline. And we certainly hope we never see an occasion that it will be as taxed as it has been the past year and a half. Still, this emergency has demonstrated the system’s weakness. Congress stepped in and providing the funding needed to keep workers afloat during the pandemic. Now, it needs to lead the way in reforming the system so it’s retooled for the future.