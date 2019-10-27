There once was a time when Davenport voters could be counted on to flock to the polls for a good mayor or council race.
We recall the contest between Charlie Brooke and Larry Minard in 1999, when nearly 21,000 people turned out, almost a third of the city’s registered voters.
Four years later, nearly 19,000 voted in the contest between Brooke and Niky Bowles.
Things have changed since then. Perhaps that was no more obvious than two Tuesdays ago, on Oct. 8, when little more than 6,500 people voted in the primary election, which featured a six-person mayoral contest.
How disappointing. It’s not as if there weren’t choices – and compelling ones. We saw a mix of aldermen with experience and ideas, a businessman with plans to shake up the status quo and a young progressive who challenged us to think about city government in a way few usually do.
Yet, fewer than 10 percent of registered voters went to the polls. (There are no contested city council races in Bettendorf, so there isn’t much voter turnout to be expected there.)
We know a primary is not the same as a general election, but the trends don’t suggest good things for the main event on Nov. 5.
Over the past 20 years, voter participation in Davenport elections has shrunk noticeably. Four years ago, only a bit more than 15,000 people voted in the mayoral race between Frank Klipsch and Bill Gluba.
Two years before, about 10,500 people turned out.
We know lagging voter participation is not just a problem for Davenport, but a lot of places. And when it comes to school boards, participation in elections is even more dismal.
We’re not sure what’s happened over the years, but we know this: The issues facing our community in the Nov. 5 election are as pressing as ever before.
The City of Davenport faces major decisions on how to deal with flooding. We all got a wakeup call from the Mississippi River this year, and if we don’t want to get caught sleeping again, City Hall better up our flood-fighting game. And it’s the people on the ballot on Nov. 5 who will be responsible for ensuring that happens.
They’ll also be the ones who make sure Public Works has the resources to fix your streets and the Police Department has the tools to deal with the gunfire we hear too often.
Then, there’s the people who will oversee our school districts. In the Davenport, Bettendorf and North Scott school districts, there is competition for board seats.
The challenges in Davenport have been well documented in these pages. The state has criticized the district for its financial practices and special education program. Enrollment is dwindling. There are achievement gaps. Yet, for many of us who have gone through Davenport schools or have children there, we know the educational experience can be full, rich and rewarding.
In Bettendorf, meanwhile, the board has clear differences with the superintendent; the closing of Thomas Jefferson Elementary caused a huge rift and the district faces competition with the neighboring Pleasant Valley school district.
The people who lead our schools and cities – who are asking for your permission to do so for the next two or four years – need more than just the consent of the few. To govern effectively, they need to hear the voices of a broad cross-section of our community.
That happens not just at the ballot box, of course. Our elected leaders need to hear from us frequently – at council and board meetings, at ward gatherings, by email and on the street. But probably the most important place for us to weigh in is at the polls. It is here where we give permission to individuals to act for us.
It is not too late to register to vote. Go to the Scott County auditor’s web page (scottcountyiowa.com/auditor) to find out what you need to know.
Check the pages of this newspaper and qctimes.com to find out about the candidates.
On Nov. 5, we hope to see a reversal of this trend of neglect.
On Nov. 5, we hope Quad-Citians make themselves heard – and vote.
