Editorial: Scott County Board

Kirk, who has been active for decades on interfaith, criminal justice and youth issues in this community, told us he would bring a different perspective. He, too, believes the board needs to be more aggressive promoting economic development and making itself more accessible.

In this contest, this editorial board believes county voters should select Newton and Knobbe.

We like Newton's varied experience and her more aggressive approach to problems often not thought to be in the county's portfolio. She also would bring some welcome diversity to the board. And while neither she, nor we, believe her gender and ethnicity are reasons to vote for her, it is time the board's makeup reflect the community better.

We are impressed with Knobbe's leadership abilities and his work with other government leaders in the county. We don't always agree with him. (We believe the county has moved far too slowly in the face of demands it post online recordings of its meetings.) However, we do appreciate his deliberative approach.

It was difficult for us not to choose Beck. We endorsed him four years ago. He is serious about looking out for the taxpayers' dime. We also have great respect for Kirk. We endorsed him two years ago when the slate of candidates was different.