Editorial: Support those who support the most vulnerable

Often, we don’t see them. But across the Quad-Cities, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of people who toil each day making life livable for some of our most vulnerable neighbors.

They help the disabled and elderly with the most basic tasks – dressing, preparing food, bathing. In many cases, they enable them to join the workforce.

Unfortunately, our society doesn’t pay a wage that shows just how valuable their work is. Nationally, the average wage just a few years ago for such workers was $11.52 per hour, or $16,200 per year, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

As you might expect, such wages don’t attract people to stay in these jobs for very long. Sure, there are some who dedicate themselves to this work, to the people they help, and they stick with it. But far too often, they leave for better-paying jobs, sometimes at a fast-food restaurant or some other position that may not be as satisfying but pays more and, frankly, isn’t as difficult. Because, let's face it, this is hard work. Get to know somebody who does the job, and they’ll tell you the challenges in dealing with people with special needs.

Still, even with millions of this country’s most vulnerable depending on these people for their very well being, they are offered little in return, at least relative to their worth.