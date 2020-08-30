Editorial: Take the challenge

Some of this may be uncomfortable. But we don't believe that is something to be feared. Instead, we should embrace it. True learning means work and, sometimes, discomfort.

There also is a way to share, as a community, what we have learned throughout the 21-day journey. It is free of charge.

So far, we are told that more than 500 people in the Quad-Cities have signed up for this challenge. That's an encouraging start, and we hope that more will jump in.

The United Way, which is partnering with the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Quad-Cities Community Foundation and Visit Quad Cities, says its goal is to get 1,000 or more participants. A number of other organizations are investing in the effort.

There are two different sessions in which to take part. One will begin Sept. 17 and go to Oct. 7. The other 21-day session begins on Oct. 26 and continues to Nov. 15. (Go to unitedwayqc.org to learn more or to sign up).

In addition, there will be a summit on Oct. 15 in which challenges and potential solutions will be discussed, with a report to be delivered to elected officials in January.

We hope you will join in to take this challenge, to deepen our understanding of our community — and to hopefully make the Quad-Cities a better place for all of us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0