Editorial: The challenge

We hardly needed a reminder, but a Harvard Global Health Institute analysis points to just how big the challenge is facing the health care system in the Quad-City area from the novel coronavirus – and how vital it is that all of us continue to work to stop its spread.
The analysis, which was reported on Friday by Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus reporter Graham Ambrose, lays out a variety of possible scenarios, predicting how many people could be hospitalized in this area over six, 12 and 18 months from the virus – and how many hospital beds might be available to accommodate the sickest cases.
For example, if 40% of the people in this area were to be infected over a year’s time, 1,071 hospital beds would be needed, according to the study. The analysis estimates that, on average, 699 beds are available at any given time in this area. If 40% of the population were to be infected over a six-month period, 2,141 beds would be needed.
You can easily see the challenge.
It’s important to note that these are just projections, and they included an area that encompasses places like Geneseo, Clinton and Maquoketa. And they don’t take into account the efforts to increase bed capacity. The hospitals in this area have stopped elective surgeries, for example.
Importantly, these figures also don’t take into account the extraordinary effort to stop the spread of the virus.
We all are engaged in that effort now, and it is a community-wide endeavor. And these new estimates, particularly the most-dire scenarios, emphasize just how important it is that we stop, stall, delay, put off – choose your verb – the spread of this virus. And given the appalling lack of testing available, which is preventing us from knowing who is sick and precisely where they are, it is all the more vital that we do our part.
It’s become a mantra: Wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you’re sick. Practice aggressive social distancing of six feet or more.
Of course, it’s not just hospital beds that are needed. But reports about the shortage of ventilators and protective equipment are adding to our challenge, and our anxiety. These shortages endanger the people who are most in need of care and the health care workers we now rely on.
The federal government must leverage the industrial capacity of this country to meet these needs. So far, what we have seen in that respect is not encouraging, but this country prides itself on its innovative capacity. We already are seeing that spirit in the Quad-Cities. In LeClaire, for example, the Mississippi River Distilling Company shifted its alcohol production to churning out much-coveted hand sanitizer.
We’ve also seen individual efforts on social media seeking to raise money for those in need. And the Community Foundation of the Quad-Cities, the Regional Development Authority and United Way of the Quad-Cities this week said they have raised $435,000 for the effort.
Of course, more money is needed. The challenges are great, and the above only scratches the surface of what is being done and what must be done. Still, this is what hope is made of.