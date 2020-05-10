Editorial: The price of bigness

Last week, some grocery and fast-food chains announced they'd begin limiting meat purchases.
For consumers in this time of the coronavirus who already are having problems finding things like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and the like, it was quite an eye-opener.
Think about it: Meat is being rationed in the United States, the richest country in the world, where food is typically plentiful and cheap.
Still, that’s where we are. Meat processing plants across the country have been hit by outbreaks of COVID-19, hundreds of workers have fallen ill and several have died. Workers are naturally fearful of going to work, and some of the plants have shut down. (In Joslin, more than 100 workers at the Tyson plant have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Rock Island County Health Department.)
To some Americans, it may seem hard to believe that a handful of plant closures could hamper the country’s entire meat supply. But the significant consolidation in the industry over the years has greatly contributed to putting the United States in this quandary.
Three companies control roughly two-thirds of the beef processing in the U.S., according to Bloomberg News, and it is much the same with pork and chicken.
This consolidation has contributed to lower consumer prices — and boosted corporate profits — but it also carries exactly the kind of risks we are seeing play out now.
Some might argue this is a rare circumstance. We see it as more of a wake up call.
This isn’t a new issue, of course. Some farm and community groups have complained about the consolidation for years, saying farmers and factory workers are being treated unfairly as a result.
Over the years, politicians have pushed successive administrations to invoke anti-trust provisions in the federal law to push back against this consolidated power. But not much ever changes. The big have only gotten bigger.
About a week ago, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure that "all appropriate actions" be taken to "ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations..." The move came after a decision made earlier by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who declined calls to shut down a Tyson plant in Waterloo, where there was an outbreak. She, too, cited the country's food supply. (Tyson eventually announced a closure last month after getting pressure from community leaders. There also was a short closure of the Joslin plant.)
Some processors say the president's order will make it easier to put safeguards into place for workers. But critics say it will actually put them more at risk. Industry experts note that these plants are organized to push a lot of product through at rapid speeds, and that workers stand very close to one another, creating greater risk.
Many of these workers are low-income, often immigrants and refugees, and with little safety net, they feel compelled to report to work, no matter the risk. Bonuses also have been offered to some workers, providing another incentive not to stay home.
We believe most Americans want cheap food. But we also believe they care about people.
There needs to be a change, a re-balancing so that the situation we’re experiencing now doesn’t rear its head again; so that workers have more power and choice — so that farmers throughout the industry have more power in the marketplace.
We should also strengthen and truly incentivize local food systems.
In the coming presidential campaign, we think Joe Biden and the president ought to be clear about where they stand on how our food supply is organized, and voters ought to keep top of mind the situation in which we now find ourselves.
Americans want inexpensive meat, but they also want a system that is reliable, even in a time of crisis. The latter has clearly been called into serious question lately.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the risks of a meat processing industry that is controlled by a precious few. For many Americans, it's an eye-opener, though Midwesterners, farmers and the people who work in processing plants have long been aware of it.
Now, the question is: What will we as a nation do about it?
