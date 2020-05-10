Editorial: The price of bigness

Many of these workers are low-income, often immigrants and refugees, and with little safety net, they feel compelled to report to work, no matter the risk. Bonuses also have been offered to some workers, providing another incentive not to stay home.

We believe most Americans want cheap food. But we also believe they care about people.

There needs to be a change, a re-balancing so that the situation we’re experiencing now doesn’t rear its head again; so that workers have more power and choice — so that farmers throughout the industry have more power in the marketplace.

We should also strengthen and truly incentivize local food systems.

In the coming presidential campaign, we think Joe Biden and the president ought to be clear about where they stand on how our food supply is organized, and voters ought to keep top of mind the situation in which we now find ourselves.

Americans want inexpensive meat, but they also want a system that is reliable, even in a time of crisis. The latter has clearly been called into serious question lately.