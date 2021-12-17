Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the new president at Augustana College, Dr. Andrea Talentino, who comes here by way of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., where she was provost.
John Murabito, chair of the board who led the national search, said Talentino would "embrace the values, principles and beautiful traditions of Augustana, while fully understanding the challenges of private colleges in 2021." She will replace Steve Bahls, who was president for 19 years.
Our Anthony Watt reported last week that Talentino said she'd focus on a strong student experience, a commitment to diversity and inclusion and preparing students for life after Augustana.
We look forward to watching Augustana under Talentino's leadership, and we add our voices to those who welcome her to the community.
Thumbs Up ... the City of Davenport's cleanup of the old Blackhawk Foundry site on the city's west side. A week ago, neighbors and city officials got together to tour the old foundry at 323 W. Clark St.
As Tom Barton reported, "The city purchased the 6-acre site and 10,000-square-foot building for $115,000 in April. Courtney Jones, project manager, estimates the city has spent less than $700,000 to clear the site, lay an asphalt driveway, erect fencing, install landscaping and retrofit the existing building."
The city worked with the EPA and the Shive-Hattery firm to make sure the site was remediate areas of the site where there was contaminated soil. Now it is being used for storage for several city departments.
The site sat vacant for years and was used by squatters and vandals. We're happy for the neighbors' sake, and for the city's, that the council made the investment to improve this site. They should be commended.
Thumbs Down ... to the anonymous threats of violence made against American schools this week that sent public safety officials scrambling to investigate. The threats of a day of violence Friday, made on social media, were nationwide and they come just two weeks after a student shot and killed four others at a high school in Michigan.
As of Friday afternoon, we had not seen any news reports of incidents around the country. And the Iowa Department of Public Safety said late Thursday it was working with law enforcement partners but hadn't found any "specific or credible threats."
In a statement Thursday, the superintendent at the Rock Island-Milan School District said that police had been contacted, but authorities had not found evidence of a credible threat. The district said it would be in continual contact with law enforcement on Friday.
In some places around the country, school officials decided to call of classes following the threat.
Thumbs Up ... to John Deere Classic's Birdies for Charity program, which raised $12.56 million in 2021, $350,000 more than the year before. This was the third largest amount in tournament history.
Since 1971, the classic has now helped to raise $145.66 million for charities, 98% coming since Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998. The tournament is No. 1 in per-capita contributions on the PGA Tour.
What's more, the 470 participating organizations this year are getting an 8% bonus on top of the money collected in their behalf, up from 5% the year before.
The tournament is a huge event for the Quad-Cities each year, and the Birdies for Charity program provides a big boosts to organizations that are working to make our community better.
Thumbs Up ... to the Quad-Cities Community Foundation for a $350,000 grant to the Quad-Cities Housing Council. The grant is the largest in the foundation's history. (Disclosure: Quad-City Times publisher Deb Anselm is on the community foundation's board of directors.)
The money will be distributed over three years.
As the Quad-City Times' Cara Smith reported this week, "the Housing Council was chosen based on the extensive research it produced on the need for affordable housing in the Quad-Cities and potential remedies in the 'Silos to Solutions' plan."
In previous editorials, we have called for greater investments in the public and private sector in affordable housing in our community. As the "Silos to Solutions" report made clear, there is a significant shortage of affordable housing in the Quad-Cities. It is our hope this transformational grant will make a difference.