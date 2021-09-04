Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the news that Ben Butterworth Parkway is no longer needed to store steel for the Interstate-74 bridge project. Parts of the busy parkway were used as a "laydown" area, cutting the public off from access to certain features. We understand the necessity, but we’re also happy to see that this area is now being returned to the public.

We might also note the I-74 project reached another major milestone with the placement of the final steel beam for the bridge in Bettendorf. As Barb Ickes wrote, "More than ever, the end is in sight. Workers are on target to finish the eastbound span and have both bridges open to traffic by the end of the year."

Construction began roughly four years ago, and it’s hard to believe this decades-in-the-making bridge is in the final stretch.

Thumbs Down … to Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly, who this week passed – again – another set of poorly drafted political boundaries for state legislative seats. We’d urge Gov. JB Pritzker to veto the maps, but we realize that’s not going to happen. Even though Pritzker said before being elected he wouldn’t accept unfair maps, he nonetheless approved the first set. This time will probably be no different.