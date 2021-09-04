Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the news that Ben Butterworth Parkway is no longer needed to store steel for the Interstate-74 bridge project. Parts of the busy parkway were used as a "laydown" area, cutting the public off from access to certain features. We understand the necessity, but we’re also happy to see that this area is now being returned to the public.
We might also note the I-74 project reached another major milestone with the placement of the final steel beam for the bridge in Bettendorf. As Barb Ickes wrote, "More than ever, the end is in sight. Workers are on target to finish the eastbound span and have both bridges open to traffic by the end of the year."
Construction began roughly four years ago, and it’s hard to believe this decades-in-the-making bridge is in the final stretch.
Thumbs Down … to Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly, who this week passed – again – another set of poorly drafted political boundaries for state legislative seats. We’d urge Gov. JB Pritzker to veto the maps, but we realize that’s not going to happen. Even though Pritzker said before being elected he wouldn’t accept unfair maps, he nonetheless approved the first set. This time will probably be no different.
Once again, this round of once-per-decade redistricting in Illinois was an exercise in partisan control to protect incumbents, punish the minority party and shut out the public. (This has become standard practice in a lot of state legislatures, including Republican-led states. Iowa is one of the few exceptions.)
Democrats in the Illinois legislature used flawed data the first go-round – which they were clearly warned about ahead of time – just so they could approve a map by June 30. Had they not passed a set of maps by then, a commission would have taken over, potentially removing Democrats’ control of the process.
That, of course, could not be tolerated, so they passed maps with bad data. (They were using population estimates rather than the actual head count, which because of the pandemic was delivered later than usual this year. When the actual figures were released, lawmakers realized they needed a do-over.) To make matters worse, they gave the public little opportunity to weigh in on the changes – so little opportunity that some good-government types who typically are heavily involved in the process didn’t even bother. And why would they?
Thumbs Down … to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who stepped in at a news conference Thursday when a reporter asked Public Health Director Kelly Garcia whether she would recommend kids wear face masks to school. Instead of letting Garcia answer, Reynolds said, "it doesn’t really matter" because of the Iowa law preventing local governments from instituting mask mandates.
Sorry, governor, but it does matter. We all know the law. But that wasn’t the question: A reporter simply wanted to get advice from the leader of the state’s public health department about an important health-related question.
Unfortunately, the governor and her staff have been working lately to undermine the advice public health authorities locally and around the world are giving: That masks are an effective tool to control the spread of the coronavirus. This was but another instance.
Later, Garcia told a group of reporters she sends her own kids to school in masks.
Everybody knows the approach the governor has taken regarding masks, and who should control this issue. But defending that position should not also mean that she stands in the way of state public health authorities when they are asked basic, commonsense questions in a public forum about the advisability of well-established coronavirus mitigation efforts.
Thumbs Down … to declining availability of intensive care space at area hospitals. Earlier this week Genesis Health System said its ICUs were essentially full. Then, UnityPoint Health-Trinity temporarily combined its ICUs, according to reporter Tom Loewy.
This is the kind of situation health officials wanted to avoid. But with the surge in coronavirus cases, hospital beds are filling up. The availability of space varies by day, but the trend is clear.
Craig Cooper, a Genesis spokesman, said earlier this week that calls were made to approximately 30 other hospitals seeking additional availability. Unfortunately, we’re seeing across Iowa and Illinois beds filling up as we experience yet another wave of infections.
Thumbs Up … to the Davenport Fire Department for receiving re-accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International.
This is a voluntary process, and accreditation status is good for five years, with annual compliance reports due every July. Davenport is one of approximately 290 fire and emergency services agencies worldwide to achieve the recognition, according to Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten.
Thumbs Up … to the Putnam Museum and Science Center for its new exhibit, "Nature's Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design". The exhibit opened Wednesday and showcases artifacts and interactive learning stations demonstrating how designs in nature offer solutions to everything from architecture to infrastructure to everyday inventions. The exhibit was created by the High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon, and will run through Oct. 20. The Putnam’s collection will supplement the exhibition while it's here.
We would also note this is the Putnam’s first traveling exhibit since the pandemic began, which is also pretty good news.