Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the Iowa House for passing a bill that will help head off the kinds of problems that arose two years ago with the downtown bar Shenanigan's. Despite the fact there had been 2,000 calls for police to respond there, the state's Alcoholic Beverages Division overruled the city's attempts to yank its liquor license.

That has led Davenport officials to ask lawmakers to allow it to go to court to seek relief from clear nuisances, as it does with other types of problems. The House passed the bill, which says a nuisance exists if there is "clear and convincing" evidence of crimes like gunfire, assaults with a dangerous weapon or rioting on three occasions over a 12-month period.

Critics of the bill say it will discourage establishments from calling police, and that the best course of action would be to fix what's wrong with the current system.

Frankly, we saw enough of the current rules to know they weren't working, and there was little hope of change. Local authorities ought to have greater ability to keep their streets safe, and we're comfortable with this going to the courts to resolve, rather than a system we've already seen at work.

We hope the state Senate follows the House's lead and passes this bill.

Thumbs Up ... to departing Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is leaving her post after nearly three years, most of it in the eye of the Covid storm.

We've been impressed with her professionalism and her humanity as she has offered advice, guidance and empathy to the people of Illinois who were dealing with a pandemic that turned our world upside down.

Gov. JB Pritzker said it well: "No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear down her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable."

We thank her for her service and wish her all the best.

Thumbs Down ... to the data dumps that confound those looking to assess the level of coronavirus threat in our community. As organizations assess whether to lift mask requirements and other mitigation measures, many are looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance. Specifically, the CDC's map charting risk levels in counties.

The CDC looks at hospital admissions, bed capacity and the number of cases to assess whether a county's level is "low," "medium," or "high."

The Scott County Health Department had told us the county was in the "low" level. But now we find the county is in the "medium" category.

We're told the reason for this change is that about 600 out-of-state lab tests from mid-January to mid-February were entered only at the CDC last Friday. Meaning a big jump in cases all in one day.

These kinds of data anomalies make it hard to get real-time visibility on what our local situation is. And lots of people and organizations look to these maps for guidance. We sympathize with the challenges of incorporating all this information in a timely manner, but after two years, it’s pretty frustrating this kind of stuff happens.

Thumbs Down ... to Major League Baseball owners who have delayed the beginning of the 2022 baseball season. The owners locked out players in December, and we've watched for weeks — hoping that after two coronavirus-disrupted seasons — we might finally get a somewhat normal season of major league ball.

Sorry, kids, not this year.

We have a lot of sympathy for the player's union trying to get a better deal for younger players, even though there are other issues at hand and we don't profess to understand all of the nuances.

What we mostly object to is the owners' decision to impose a lockout that now is delaying the beginning of the season. They didn't have to do this, but they did. As a result, millions of fans are being asked once again to curb their springtime enthusiasm all because of stubbornness and greed.

Thumbs Up ... to the decision to light up the Interstate-74 bridge in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag to honor the nation that now is under siege by Russia. (We also would note the City of Davenport flew the Ukraine flag outside City Hall this week.)

We know these are just small ways for this community to show its support for people who are undergoing such unimaginable suffering. And we hope that Quad-Citians are giving generously to organizations that are trying to help with what is now a huge humanitarian crisis.

Still, bridges around the world are being illuminated in this way, and we're glad I-74 joined them.

