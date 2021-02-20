Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the opening this week of the special enrollment period for people to get health care coverage through the Affordable Care Act. In this time of Covid, it's good the Biden administration is offering this opportunity to people, especially those who are already struggling.
An estimated 15 million Americans are eligible to enroll, 9 million who likely qualify for assistance.
The thing is, it's apparent that a lot of people don't know this help is available.
The Urban Institute reports that a survey it conducted in September said only about half of uninsured adults had heard "a lot or some" about the marketplace, and roughly two-thirds of the uninsured had heard nothing or just a little about the assistance that's available.
This is due in large part to cuts to outreach efforts over the last four years.
The Biden administration is seeking to reverse that trend. So are responsible members of Congress. We applaud Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who began publicizing the availability of the enrollment period.
"Right now, no one should hesitate to seek the care they need, and we must work to remove any barriers to accessible care,” Bustos said in a statement this week.
In Iowa, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that 28,000 uninsured people have access to free Bronze-rated insurance plans after taking into account available tax credits.
It would be a good thing if they knew about it.
Thumbs Down ... to Iowa lawmakers who are seeking to end tenure at Iowa's state universities. Laughably, the proponents argue this is a move to further free speech.
They complain about incidents they say are aimed at squelching conservative views on campus.
It is true, there have been instances of this, some of which we have called attention to and condemned. But the idea that the cure for suppressed speech is to ... well, suppress more speech is nonsensical.
Tenure, contrary to the popular belief, is not a lifetime appointment. But it is a time-tested way to free researchers, teachers and others from the very political intimidation and pressure politicians would no doubt impose if these protections were removed.
There probably is no better way to squelch free speech and force conformity than to deny tenure across the board. Unless, perhaps, it's by forcing employees of the state's universities to declare their political affiliation. (Which — wait for it — is exactly what state Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, has proposed in a separate piece of legislation.)
Political intimidation of this type would drive good educators and researchers out of Iowa and make it difficult to draw talent to the state — which, we all know, is already a challenge. The damage inflicted on the universities, as well as the state's broader economy, would be immense.
This isn't the first time Republicans in the Legislature have contemplated this step.
Previously, they've pulled back. We urge them to do so again.
Thumbs Down ... to reckless drivers in Illinois who are endangering, and injuring, Illinois State Patrol officers in alarmingly greater numbers this year. Just six weeks into the new year, and there already had been 10 squad cars struck by motorists, according to ISP Director Brendan Kelly.
Kelly said, "this about more than just obeying the law — it’s about basic decency and respect for the very lives of the brave souls on our streets simply trying to help the public."
Gov. JB Pritzker also tried to draw attention to this problem, by urging people to obey the state's "move over" law. The law requires motorists to slow down, move over if possible, and be cautious when approaching authorities who are stopped along the road.
We've previously written about the sharp spike in motorists who are driving at dangerously excessive speeds (a problem across the country). This increase in collisions with patrol officers trying to do their job looks like just another example of irresponsibility on the roadways that is endangering lives.
Thumbs Up ... to the cooperation among cities in our area as public works departments have dealt with challenges brought on by the accumulation of snow and ice on our roads.
Specifically, credit should go to the City of Rock Island, which loaned several loads of rock salt to the City of Moline after it ran out on Monday night. Moline Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said its salt supplier had problems and didn't make a planned delivery.
This has been a challenging week, and several area cities are reporting they're going through lots of road salt, as snow and ice continue to stick around. Just Tuesday, Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation after the National Weather Service announced Illinois would continue to experience extreme cold and additional snowfall.
We're used to seeing Quad-City area municipalities cooperate with one another, something we encourage. This is the latest example and it deserves praise.