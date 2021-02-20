Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

In Iowa, the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated that 28,000 uninsured people have access to free Bronze-rated insurance plans after taking into account available tax credits.

It would be a good thing if they knew about it.

Thumbs Down ... to Iowa lawmakers who are seeking to end tenure at Iowa's state universities. Laughably, the proponents argue this is a move to further free speech.

They complain about incidents they say are aimed at squelching conservative views on campus.

It is true, there have been instances of this, some of which we have called attention to and condemned. But the idea that the cure for suppressed speech is to ... well, suppress more speech is nonsensical.

Tenure, contrary to the popular belief, is not a lifetime appointment. But it is a time-tested way to free researchers, teachers and others from the very political intimidation and pressure politicians would no doubt impose if these protections were removed.