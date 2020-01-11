Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Nature's Treatment of Illinois for its handling of the first several days of recreational marijuana sales.

Early this week, our Robert Connelly reported that there had been 2,800 transactions at the Milan outlet. Yet, this part of the state doesn't seems to be having the same problems as some other parts of Illinois, where there are long wait times and some outlets are even shutting down while dealing with product shortages.

Nature's Treatment also seems to us to keep its customers apprised via social media, which is helpful.

Thumbs Down … to former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who told Fox News this week, "the only ones that are mourning the loss of (Iranian General Qassem) Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

What nonsense.

Over the past week, we sat down with three Democrats who are running for president: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Joe Biden. All were skeptical of the timing of the Soleimani killing and wanted more information. None mourned his loss.