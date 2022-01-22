Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

The coronavirus will continue to be with us, the experts say, so it's best to be prepared. Besides, as anybody who has shopped for an N95 or KN95 mask, it is a minefield. There are lots of counterfeits out there, and the idea that masks from the country's national stockpile will be available — for free — is a service to the public.

We hope that the time will come when nobody has to think about wearing masks any more, but it's smart that our leaders aren't just counting on luck. As for those who doubt the wisdom of distributing these masks because we're so far into the pandemic, that's rather like asking, "why stop the war when so many have already died?"

Thumbs Up ... to the news that Railroading Heritage of Midwest America is purchasing the National Railway Equipment property in Silvis, Ill. Also known as The Friends of the 261, RHMA said its plan is to use the 90-acre property and 400,000 square foot main shop to preserve historic rail cars and engines, as well as develop a historic site for the public to visit.

National Railway announced in 2020 it was closing the Silvis operation as part of a consolidation.