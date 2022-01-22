Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the plan to spend $829 million in federal money for upgrades to the lock and dam system on the Mississippi River, as well as environmental restoration on the river.
The funding, announced this week, is a huge victory for those who have been pushing to upgrade the locks on this major waterway so that modern shipping practices can be accommodated. According to congressional officials, the money will complete upgrades to Lock & Dam 25, including construction of a new 1,200 foot lock, as well as an environmental restoration project at Lock & Dam 22.
Smaller ecosystem and navigation projects in the region also are included.
These projects were first authorized in 2007, but funding has been stalled for years.
If it hadn't been for the President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package, this wouldn't be happening.
When we urged Congress to support this package, one of the key reasons was to upgrade the lock and dam system, and we offer our praise to those who supported it.
In our area, that includes Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, voted against the legislation.
Thumbs Up ... to the people of the Quad-Cities who gave generously to this year's Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund. We learned this week that the holiday charity drive that is a 114-year tradition easily exceeded its goal, raising $58,193 from 400 donations. The money will help 2,000 adults and children in this area.
This is the second consecutive year that the fund has exceeded its $50,000 goal.
We know there are a lot of charitable organizations seeking money, especially during the holidays, and we have always been grateful that our readers open their hearts and bank accounts when we ask.
We believe your generosity will help people in need and make their lives a bit brighter.
We thank you.
Thumbs Down ... to critics who are complaining that President Biden's plan to distribute 400 million high-quality masks to battle the coronavirus is "too little, too late."
The main criticism is that, with the omicron wave beginning to subside in some parts of the country, the masks won't get to people in time.
OK, we wish the administration had acted sooner, too. But we think it's a good idea the White House is acting now. We hope, after omicron, there isn't another wave. But keeping our fingers crossed is no strategy; it's a sure recipe for getting caught flat-footed the next time. (Which is what critics complain the president did this time.)
The coronavirus will continue to be with us, the experts say, so it's best to be prepared. Besides, as anybody who has shopped for an N95 or KN95 mask, it is a minefield. There are lots of counterfeits out there, and the idea that masks from the country's national stockpile will be available — for free — is a service to the public.
We hope that the time will come when nobody has to think about wearing masks any more, but it's smart that our leaders aren't just counting on luck. As for those who doubt the wisdom of distributing these masks because we're so far into the pandemic, that's rather like asking, "why stop the war when so many have already died?"
Thumbs Up ... to the news that Railroading Heritage of Midwest America is purchasing the National Railway Equipment property in Silvis, Ill. Also known as The Friends of the 261, RHMA said its plan is to use the 90-acre property and 400,000 square foot main shop to preserve historic rail cars and engines, as well as develop a historic site for the public to visit.
National Railway announced in 2020 it was closing the Silvis operation as part of a consolidation.
As Sarah Watson reported this week, "The 90-acre facility used to be the largest locomotive repair shop of the Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific Railroad, and once renovated, city and organization leaders think it could be largest steam locomotive museum in the U.S."
All that sounds pretty exciting to us, and we look forward to seeing further details.
Thumbs Up ... to the City of Bettendorf for its creativity in planning a party for May 27, 2022.
What's so special about the date? Well, it matches the city's zip code, 52722.
Need a better reason for a party?
Yeah, we didn't think so, either.
City officials are soliciting ideas for the event, and we look forward to seeing what they come up with.
Thumbs Up ... to the Rock Island County Board for hiring Jim Grafton as interim administrator. He'll replace Jim Snider, who left in December to take a job in Washington, Ill.
Grafton is a longtime presence in city government in the Quad-Cities. He was the Silvis city manager for 20 years, and we think his knowledge of the area and experience in government make him a great choice to take the job of interim administrator until the county finds a permanent replacement for Snider.