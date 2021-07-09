Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the beginning of play at this year's John Deere Classic. The 50th playing of the tournament got underway Thursday, and we're looking forward to a great weekend of golf at TPC Deere Run. After a year off, the Quad-Cities has eagerly awaited the return of the tournament, and we got to see some great golf in the first two rounds. (If you haven't seen it, check out Maverick McNealy's hole-in-one on the par-3 at the 16th, using a pitching wedge to ace the 136-yard hole.)

There are plenty of stories at the Classic, and we're happy to see some of the players who took part in the U.S. Open turn out for this year's tournament.

All week, we at this newspaper have not only tried to feature the golf, but also the stories of people who help to make this happen — from the volunteers to the people who make the pork chops.

We wish the weather were a bit more cooperative, but our return to summer wouldn't be fully complete without the Classic, and we're happy that it is finally here.

Thumbs Up … to the state of Illinois for getting its first credit upgrade in more than two decades, an accomplishment that was driven by its most recent budget. The boost came from Moody’s Investors Service.