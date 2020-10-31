Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down ... to the news this week that four inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center died of COVID-19 in October.

Sarah Hayden of our staff reported on the deaths this week, along with infections at the prison. As of Tuesday, 343 inmates and 33 staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. No staff at the prison have died, as of early this week.

Communal settings, like prisons, are a particularly vulnerable place for COVID-19, so extra care must be taken to protect the people who are within.

Hayden reported that an inmate at the minimum-security state prison, as well as a prison watchdog group, have complained about lax practices among staff there, such as a failure at times to properly wear masks. However, union and state officials say precautions are being taken to try to stop infections.

We lament the death of anybody due to this terrible virus, and we hope that all involved at the prison do their best to stop the spread and prevent any more fatalities.