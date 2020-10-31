Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to those who took part in drafting a master plan for downtown Davenport. The plan was presented to the city council this week by the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
As Tom Barton reported, "The master plan outlines five key pillars for growth to create 'a thriving residential center; a space for entrepreneurship and innovation; and a hub for entertainment, arts and play.'"
To achieve these goals, the plan says there must be investments in streets, public spaces and the riverfront; connecting small businesses and entrepreneurs to capital; and focusing on creating a unique and inclusive downtown experience.
We like the emphasis on continuing the city's downtown residential development and expansion of entrepreneurial opportunities, along with other aspects of the plan.
As always, folks will ask who will pay for additional investments, including as it relates to the all-important question of flood protection. It's a legitimate question given needs all across the city.
As with all planning efforts, it is a process that evolves over time. Still, we like that organizations and stakeholders are thinking strategically about downtown. It still is a vital part of our city, and we look forward to public input on what's been proposed thus far.
Thumbs Down ... to the news this week that four inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center died of COVID-19 in October.
Sarah Hayden of our staff reported on the deaths this week, along with infections at the prison. As of Tuesday, 343 inmates and 33 staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. No staff at the prison have died, as of early this week.
Communal settings, like prisons, are a particularly vulnerable place for COVID-19, so extra care must be taken to protect the people who are within.
Hayden reported that an inmate at the minimum-security state prison, as well as a prison watchdog group, have complained about lax practices among staff there, such as a failure at times to properly wear masks. However, union and state officials say precautions are being taken to try to stop infections.
We lament the death of anybody due to this terrible virus, and we hope that all involved at the prison do their best to stop the spread and prevent any more fatalities.
Thumbs Up ... to the financial institutions in the Quad-Cities, which have donated $130,000 to a United Way of the Quad-Cities fund that will be distributed to grassroots groups and social entrepreneurs as part of the campaign to create greater equity in the community in the areas of income, education and health. The process for determining how grants will be distributed is scheduled to begin next month, with awards to be made in mid-February.
Thumbs Down ... to the continuing and alarming gun violence in the Quad-Cities. Last Sunday, two people were killed, including a woman at the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, where families and children had gathered for celebrations.
A Davenport woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a mother of five children at the restaurant.
The incident followed a Sunday morning shooting in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street, where a 19-year-old man was killed.
According to reporter Tom Loewy, there have been 237 shooting incidents in Davenport through Oct. 25. That is up from the number of shootings we experienced last year.
Clearly, there have been new challenges facing the Quad-Cities this year, but gun violence is one that continues to remain; it is a seemingly intractable problem that is finding new ways to shock us.
Sunday's terrible shootings seem to have been especially public. We hope the authorities will find a way to get this under control. We have heard for quite some time discussions about strategies to try to bring down the amount of gun violence in our community.
Yet, it continues.
Thumbs Up ... the John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity program, which announced on Friday that it raised $12.22 million for 465 local and regional charities.
As Jim Meenan reports, it was the fourth largest donation amount in tournament history. And this, even though there wasn't a John Deere Classic this summer.
Usually, contributions are linked to the number of birdies shot in the four-day tournament, along with the pro-am that takes place on Wednesday. This year, the contributions came in lump sums.
With these donations, the tournament has resulted in more than $133 million in charitable donations since 1971, the vast majority since Deere became the title sponsor in 1998.
Our community benefits from these donations, and we applaud all who have a part in this program.
