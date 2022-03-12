Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to Congress for approval of legislation aimed at helping the U.S. Postal Service, an agency that has faced steep financial and market challenges for years.

The legislation, which won bipartisan support, will give "the agency a significant reprieve," according to the Washington Post.

The postal service has been a target for politicians, but Congress created many of its worries by passing a law in 2006 that required it to pre-fund retiree health care costs. At the same time, the postal service also has seen mail volume fall in the face of competition. Aging equipment and facilities also need modernized.

The legislation, which was supported by our representatives in both the House and Senate, will remove $57 billion in past-due liabilities and eliminate $50 billion in payments over the next 10 years, the Post reported. It also requires future postal retirees to enroll in Medicare. Some congressional critics said this would just shift costs, but the Congressional Budget Office said it would actually save taxpayer money.

We found out during the pandemic just how much this country relies on the postal service, which has long been popular with the public. It not only became an increased resource for voting in 2020, but it also saw huge increases in volume as people ordered more goods online.

We know the postal service continues to face challenges, but we believe this was a good move, and we're happy our delegation supported it.

Thumbs Down ... to the failure to fully protect border communities in a House bill that passed this week to make Daylight Saving Time the official time for the state of Iowa. The bill's aim is to end setting clocks forward and back.

We have no objection to the core arguments in support of this bill, that the constant clock changes have negative impacts on behavioral health and sleep patterns. Frankly, we like the simplicity, too. We also realize the state legislation wouldn't take effect until there is federal legislation authorizing the change.

However, for border communities like ours, this isn't a simple matter. Eighteen other states have enacted similar measures over the past four years, but Illinois is not one of them, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

We worry the federal government could authorize the change and still have some states refusing to go along. In the Quad-Cities, that could create a situation where one side of the river is in one time zone for part of the year, while the other is in a different one.

Two years ago, we editorialized on this matter and urged lawmakers to insert language that would take these concerns into account. Unfortunately, we didn't see language in the House bill to do that. The bill passed by a large margin, but we were happy to see it was opposed by Reps. Cindy Winckler and Monica Kurth.

Thumbs Up ... to the move to make masks optional in the Illinois General Assembly, a turning point in this phase of the pandemic that, hopefully, will ease some of the tensions there.

Masks have been controversial among Illinois lawmakers, just as they are with the public. And recently, there was a vote to eject nine Republican lawmakers from the House floor for not wearing them in accordance with House rules at the time, including Rep. Tony McCombie.

We don't wish to revisit old wounds. We're just happy that with case numbers and hospitalizations falling, the General Assembly has reached this point. Of course, we know that, as we saw last year, conditions could change. The possibility of new variants could necessitate new mitigation measures. We hope that isn't the case. For now, we're just glad the masks can be lifted and, hopefully, everyone will breathe a little easier.

Thumbs Up ... to Iowans who overwhelmingly support Iowa's bottle bill, according to a new poll. The survey, commissioned by Cleaner Iowa and conducted by Selzer and Company, said that 84% of likely voters said it has been good for Iowa.

Cleaner Iowa supports the law.

For decades, Iowans have plunked down a nickle for beverage containers, getting the deposit back when they return the empties. It's kept empties out of ditches and promotes recycling.

Grocers have objected to the law over the years, including the requirement that they must accept at their stores empty containers that often are dirty and unsanitary.

We have supported an increase in the handling fee for taking these containers, but have opposed past proposals to offload the responsibility for taking them to redemption centers that are miles away from people. We also would like to see the law expanded to include containers that were not in use in the late 1970s, when this law was passed. (The new poll said a majority of Iowans wants to see this kind of expansion, too.)

After years of attempted compromises, we hope a deal will someday be worked out to the satisfaction of all involved. But our bottom line is this: The bottle bill has worked for Iowa — and it shouldn't be weakened; it should be modernized.

