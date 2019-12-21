Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Farm state interests say those waivers have depressed demand for biofuels, and they want those waived amounts restored. The EPA's new proposal stops short of that, and that’s left agriculture groups upset. President Trump’s political allies are griping about it — but they place blame on the EPA, not the White House.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said this week the agency backed away from a deal the president agreed to this fall.

Others are more ready to place blame on the president. Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said Trump "has turned his back on certainty for farmers.”

Frankly, we've seen this movie before — and it's always the same. The president makes an announcement, says he loves farmers — and his EPA's follow through leaves them fuming.

At some point, you've got to wonder whether this isn't just all part of the script.

Thumbs Up … to the Rock Island City Council for taking a step forward to discourage the use of puppy mills. The council passed an ordinance this week to prohibit the sale of cats and dogs at pet stores.

Local animal advocates have been pushing for such a measure for months.