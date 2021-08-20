Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the news that Major League Baseball is returning to Iowa in 2022. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will take the field next August at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville.

A week ago, the world got to see Iowa’s first-ever Major League Baseball game at the site, where the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played.

By nearly every account we’ve seen, it was a remarkable success.

Fox Sports, which televised the game, said it was the most-watched regular season contest since 2005, and it rekindled interest in a baseball movie that many love (although there are those who will tell you there are better baseball movies.)

It also provided a big boost to a sport that’s had its share of controversy, what with the cuts in minor league teams and widespread evidence of pitchers doctoring baseballs.

It was also a boon to the state of Iowa, where we even saw politicians of both parties put down their differences for an evening to enjoy the spectacle.

To have it end with a walk-off home run was just icing on the cake.

Could next year’s game be any better? Well, it is a place for dreams.