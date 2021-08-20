Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up … to the news that Major League Baseball is returning to Iowa in 2022. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will take the field next August at the site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville.
A week ago, the world got to see Iowa’s first-ever Major League Baseball game at the site, where the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played.
By nearly every account we’ve seen, it was a remarkable success.
Fox Sports, which televised the game, said it was the most-watched regular season contest since 2005, and it rekindled interest in a baseball movie that many love (although there are those who will tell you there are better baseball movies.)
It also provided a big boost to a sport that’s had its share of controversy, what with the cuts in minor league teams and widespread evidence of pitchers doctoring baseballs.
It was also a boon to the state of Iowa, where we even saw politicians of both parties put down their differences for an evening to enjoy the spectacle.
To have it end with a walk-off home run was just icing on the cake.
Could next year’s game be any better? Well, it is a place for dreams.
Thumbs Down … to the theft of $115,000 from Rock Island County in an email scam. As reported in this newspaper, county officials revealed the theft in a news conference last week. Apparently, someone contacted the county auditor’s office by email, claiming to represent a contractor with whom the county works. That person then asked for payments to be wired to an account instead of seeking the usual paper check. The auditor’s office sent an initial payment for $97,042 to the fraudulent account in June; a second payment of $18,061 was sent in July.
We’re perplexed how the auditor’s office could be fooled by this, and county taxpayers deserve answers from the auditor, April Palmer.
The Rock Island County Board this week voted to ask for Palmer’s resignation, along with Chief Deputy Auditor Amanda Van Daele. (Palmer is an elected official, so the county board can’t force her out).
Additionally, the board voted to conduct a forensic audit and to create a finance director’s position, which would report to County Administrator Jim Snider.
Board Chair Richard Brunk said the position is "a move toward best practices and will also create another set of eyes."
At the same time, he added the auditor's office is "performing tasks beyond what is outlined in the state statute."
So, we have to ask the board, why wasn’t this done earlier? If the auditor is doing things beyond her charge, it’s seems like the county board should have acted sooner to remedy the situation. It’s a shame it took the theft of $115,000 to move toward best practices.
Thumbs Up … to new improvements to the downtowns of Rock Island and Davenport.
On Thursday, a new mural was unveiled on the southern wall of the building at 313 20th St., Rock Island, across from Leo's Shoe Repair.
The mural is an adaptation of the "Black Pride" artwork created by 16-year-old Riley Jones, a Rock Island High School student, which won First Place in the congressional art competition in Illinois' 17th Congressional District. Jones said it was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.
Jones and professional muralists Dana Harrison (Limone) and Brandon Warner (ASPHATE) created the mural after being approached by the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and Quad-City Arts through its partnership with the city. The mural was unveiled on Thursday.
We’re always thrilled to see new public art in our cities, and the more thought-provoking, the better.
This is a worthy addition, and we think everybody in the Quad-Cities should take a look.
Meanwhile, we're happy to see the renovations that have taken place at Kaiserslautern Square on East 3rd Street in Davenport.
The pocket park, which was originally constructed in the 1990s to honor the city’s relationship with its sister city, Kaiserslautern, Germany, has been in dire need of an upgrade.
Last fall, the city council passed a measure authorizing the expenditure of about $770,000 for the improvements, with about $188,000 coming from the private sector. We're told that the total cost, unfortunately, will run a bit higher, at $840,000.
You may recall, we objected to the city council's decision to use $6 million in federal Covid funds for the Adventure Play & Event Lawn at Main Street Landing; however, this is a more modest expenditure and we think public investments in aesthetic improvements in our cities are worthwhile. Besides, this is an existing asset that was deteriorating. We are happy to see the park is looking much better.