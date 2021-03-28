Editor's note
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Officials made it clear investigators could not identify the remains, which were reported to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at 6:30 p.m. Monday by two fishermen who were visiting the pond near an access road off 270th Avenue.
- Updated
In the absence of identity and motive, let's lend time and place to the human remains found outside DeWitt.
- Updated
The mother of a 15-year-old boy who died in November is charged with first-degree murder, but those who know the family say it was the teen's …
Watch now: Davenport Police, Clinton County say human remains were found in water in Dewitt. The investigation is ongoing.
- Updated
The police agencies investigating the disappearance of a missing Davenport girl said fisherman have found human remains near DeWitt.
- Updated
INDIANAPOLIS — After the final buzzer sounded Sunday and the top-seeded Illinois men's basketball team suffered a 71-58 loss to Loyola in the …
- Updated
Three 20-year-old Bettendorf men are facing charges after they allegedly used a slingshot loaded with marbles to cause more than $9,000 in dam…
- Updated
A Moline woman faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of her 15-year-old son in November.
Davenport man may face almost 200 criminal charges in Wisconsin, including 87 counts of sexual assault
- Updated
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man may face almost 200 charges related to and including sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
- Updated
An early morning fire in a large piece of equipment led to the evacuation of a Bettendorf business, though no one was reported injured.
- Updated
Davenport police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday at a home in the 1900 block of West 1st Street.